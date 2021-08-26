Surprise: Rhino calf expected to be first born at Tulsa Zoo this fall

The Tulsa Zoo unknowingly accepted a precious 2-for-1 pachyderm deal with the addition of a female rhino last year, staff announced Thursday.
Sally, a 14-year-old White Rhino, was moved to the zoo from Ohio last fall as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Turns out, she was already pregnant.
Jordan Piha, Tulsa Zoo's zoological curator of mammals, said "this was always the ultimate plan," for Sally and her last mate at The Wilds at the Columbus Zoo had also received a breeding recommendation through the same plan, which works to ensure a sustainable and diverse population of animals in AZA care.
White Rhinos are classified as Near Threatened with less than 20,000 left in the wild; about 280 exist in AZA zoos across the country. Sally has a future breeding recommendation with Tulsa Zoo male White Rhino Rudo.
Piha said zoo staff knew it was possible Sally was pregnant — the White Rhino gestation period is between 16 and 18 months — but tests run before she left Ohio didn't indicate pregnancy, and Tulsa Zoo staff never got a positive urine test.
Recently, however, keepers noticed a development in her mammary glands during a regular body check, and they thought "'hey, maybe we ought to check this again,'" Piha said.
Sally is trained to allow a veterinarian to come alongside her for an easy ultrasound, Piha said, and the screen confirmed the humans' suspicions.
There's not yet an indication of the calf's gender, for the "little" one is too big to be pictured all at once on the monitor, but the "extra rhino swimming around" is for sure, Piha said.
Staff expect the calf to be born this fall as the first rhino born at Tulsa Zoo in its more than 40-year history of holding rhinos.
“When we built the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve we wanted to create an environment that supports adaptability to the needs of rhinos at all life stages and sustainability of the white rhino population in AZA Zoos,” Piha said. “We’re excited to see those plans become reality."
The calf will be Sally's fourth, and zoo staff expect to be able to let her take care of everything herself, for her previous pregnancies and deliveries have been successful, Piha said. They'll continue monitoring her, though, and be ready to jump in to help if the need arises.
The youngin' will join the zoo's new tiger cub, Dara, as one of the most recent births at the zoo.
Dara, a female Malayan tiger cub, was born in July, and she has just recently begun to intermittently venture out to the visitor viewing areas, Piha said.
The zoo, 6421 E 36th St N., is open every day of the year save for Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last entry is at 4 p.m.
Admission is $14 for adults, $10 for ages 3-11, $12 for seniors 65+, and kids 2 and under are free.
For more information, visit tulsazoo.org.