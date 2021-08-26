Surprise: Rhino calf expected to be first born at Tulsa Zoo this fall

Sally is trained to allow a veterinarian to come alongside her for an easy ultrasound, Piha said, and the screen confirmed the humans' suspicions.

There's not yet an indication of the calf's gender, for the "little" one is too big to be pictured all at once on the monitor, but the "extra rhino swimming around" is for sure, Piha said.

Staff expect the calf to be born this fall as the first rhino born at Tulsa Zoo in its more than 40-year history of holding rhinos.

“When we built the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve we wanted to create an environment that supports adaptability to the needs of rhinos at all life stages and sustainability of the white rhino population in AZA Zoos,” Piha said. “We’re excited to see those plans become reality."

The calf will be Sally's fourth, and zoo staff expect to be able to let her take care of everything herself, for her previous pregnancies and deliveries have been successful, Piha said. They'll continue monitoring her, though, and be ready to jump in to help if the need arises.

The youngin' will join the zoo's new tiger cub, Dara, as one of the most recent births at the zoo.