Surging traffic fatalities, crashes into first responders have public safety officials pleading: Slow down

One of the most dangerous places a first responder can be is roadside responding to the crashes, Madden said.

“Every time we make a car stop, every time we get out of our vehicle, the likelihood of injury or death increases dramatically,” he said.

And that’s not what they want to be worried about, Yochim said.

“What people don’t understand is that our (responders) are oftentimes performing life-saving measures at that point in time, whether it’s extracting somebody who’s been pinned in a vehicle or performing CPR on the roadside,” Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said.

“You have to ask yourself: If that was your family member, would you want our first responders paying 100% of their attention to saving that person’s life instead of having to worry about getting run over by inattentive drivers or people who are otherwise violating the rules of the road?”

Regalado reminded the public that slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles is now required by law and that violators could face a ticket.

Oklahoma’s Slow Down and Move Over law has been in effect since Nov. 1, 2019, to protect responders who put their lives at risk, but the crashes keep coming.