Surging traffic fatalities, crashes into first responders have public safety officials pleading: Slow down

About six more people are due to die in vehicular crashes in Tulsa before the year is up.
That may sound dramatic, conceded Lt. Paul Madden, traffic safety coordinator for the Tulsa Police Department, but based on the averages he’s seeing this year, it's reality.
“Think about the people you love,” Madden said.
The pleadings for drivers to slow down and pay attention to the road came as Tulsa first responders gathered Wednesday to generate awareness for a safety issue they say affects everyone.
Representatives of the Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and EMSA highlighted National Crash Responder Safety Week with a resounding message: "Slow down and move over."
Sixty-two people have died in crashes on Tulsa roads this year, Madden said. That outpaces the current count of homicides in the city — 54 — and surpasses the local average of 45 traffic fatalities a year.
In an average month, Tulsa emergency crews respond to more than 500 traffic incidents, Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said, and in the past year, EMSA’s Eastern Division, based in Tulsa, has responded to 6,500 car accidents.
“That’s 6,500 — at least — family members, friends, and neighbors in our community who have been in actual duress,” said EMSA paramedic Josh Yochim.
One of the most dangerous places a first responder can be is roadside responding to the crashes, Madden said.
“Every time we make a car stop, every time we get out of our vehicle, the likelihood of injury or death increases dramatically,” he said.
And that’s not what they want to be worried about, Yochim said.
“What people don’t understand is that our (responders) are oftentimes performing life-saving measures at that point in time, whether it’s extracting somebody who’s been pinned in a vehicle or performing CPR on the roadside,” Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said.
“You have to ask yourself: If that was your family member, would you want our first responders paying 100% of their attention to saving that person’s life instead of having to worry about getting run over by inattentive drivers or people who are otherwise violating the rules of the road?”
Regalado reminded the public that slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles is now required by law and that violators could face a ticket.
Oklahoma’s Slow Down and Move Over law has been in effect since Nov. 1, 2019, to protect responders who put their lives at risk, but the crashes keep coming.
A mangled Tulsa Police Department patrol vehicle was on display just outside the news conference at the Tulsa Fire Safety Training Center. Torn plastic covering the SUV’s busted-out windows shook in a foreboding breeze.
Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish said the crash that caused the damage happened early Monday as two officers were out on a traffic stop. A passerby crashed into the patrol car, pushing it into the officers and a citizen they were interviewing at the time.
Dalgleish said that thankfully there were no serious injuries. One officer is already back to work, but the other will be off for a time, he said.
The crashes have become relatively regular. Near-misses, even more so; Madden experienced one that morning, he said.
“I’d say 95% of the time when we get out of our car, it is a near-miss,” Madden said.
In May, two officers and a crash victim dove out of the path of a car that came barreling their way at highway speed while they were working a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway, careened into an unmarked unit and a police motorcycle, totaling both.
“Do what you can for us,” Madden requested. “We’re all trying to get home and see our families.
“If you can’t give me a full lane, give me a foot.”
In 2020, a year with significantly lower traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 46 responders were killed while working traffic incident scenes nationwide, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
This year already, 51 traffic incident responders have been killed across the country.
In observance of first responders' safety and sacrifice, motorists are asked to be attentive to the road and upcoming hazards and slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, giving responders an extra lane to work in, when possible, as a buffer.
Baker said the Fire Department is in the early stages of working with a technology company to coordinate real-time hazard alerts that will reach drivers via their various navigation apps and alert them of a reported crash along their route before they’re upon it, but he said drivers paying good, old-fashioned attention to the road is valuable, as well.
He urged special caution in light of upcoming weather.
“As we approach the winter season, we find ourselves especially vulnerable,” Baker said, noting that civilians crashed into six to eight Tulsa fire trucks during February’s polar vortex, booting some of the million-dollar apparatuses out of service.
“Please be aware of responders as you commute now that we’ve had the time change and that weather that is wet or freezing is approaching.”