'Supporting the truth is monumental': Tulsans celebrate unity, freedom at Juneteenth festival

Unity was on display at Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival this year.

Tulsans of all demographics gathered on Greenwood Avenue to celebrate the holiday honoring the end of slavery in the United States. And both lifelong Tulsans and new residents said the celebration in Greenwood showed how important it is for people to come together.

Angel Okolie, a current student at the University of Tulsa, attended the festival carrying a painting he made of George Floyd containing the words "equality" and "Black lives matter" written around his face sprawled over a background of different shades of brown, tan and white.

He said he was inspired by all the events that took place after Floyd's death, and the painting's background represents unity of all races.

Okolie said the festival was one of the first Tulsa events he's gone to, and he saw the unity that inspired his painting in action. He said it was amazing to see so many different people come together and celebrate Juneteenth.

"Nobody is worrying about their bills, and if you don't have to worry about your bills for a day, that's a good day," he said. "That's the good thing about Juneteenth. You forget about everything you feel like you have to do and just live life. It refreshes you."