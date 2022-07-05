Supporters of SQ 820 turn in 164,000 signatures to legalize recreational marijuana

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.
Proponents of SQ 820 Michelle Tilley, left, and Michelle Jones, right, flank Ryan Kiesel, Senior Consultant for the SQ 820 campaign. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.
Director of Executive Legislative Services, Amy Canton, checks in the boxes Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.
Director of Executive Legislative Services, Amy Canton, checks in the boxes Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws delivered over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.
The signatures were turned into the Oklahoma Secretary of State. The office will count the signatures.
“The overwhelming number of signatures we have received demonstrates that our campaign has the momentum, and that Oklahomans are ready to vote to legalize recreational marijuana for adults,” said Michelle Tilley, campaign director.
The measure does not alter the state’s current medical marijuana a program, approved by voters in 2018 through State Question 788, Kiesel said.
It would put a 15 percent excise tax on top of the current sales taxes on the product for those who are 21 years old and older, he said.
The revenue would be invested in critical state services such as health care, education and mental health, Kiesel said.
“Last but not least, it provides for meaningful criminal justice reform that would help low-level marijuana offenders have their records expunged if the crime that they were convicted of would no longer be a crime if (State Question) 820 had been the law,” Kiesel said.
Kiesel said the cost of marijuana varies quite a bit based on the quality and type of product.
The measure would not affect an employer’s ability to restrict marijuana use by employees or prevent property owners from restricting it.
The measure withstood a legal challenge before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Supporters of two other state questions dealing with marijuana are still gathering signatures.
State Question 818, if passed, would put the right to medical marijuana in the state constitution, said Jed Green, director for Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action.
State Question 819, if passed, would put the right to recreational marijuana in the state constitution.
Unlike State Question 820, the other two questions are constitutional changes making it more difficult for lawmakers to make changes to them.
They also require more signatures.
Initiatives for a constitutional change require 177,958 signatures.
