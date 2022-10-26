Supervisor's comments 'not acceptable' at citizens academy, Tulsa Police chief says; sergeant placed on restricted duty

A Tulsa police supervisor is on restricted duty after a recording of his sentiments expressed during a Citizens Police Academy session last week began circulating on social media.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted that he was "deeply disappointed" by the sergeant's comments that centered on the 2020 protests in Tulsa, which a later departmental news release attributed to an Oct. 18 training session.

"This Sergeant's comments do not reflect the values of this department," the chief wrote in his tweet, adding that he ordered an investigation into the "circumstances of the incident."

A Tuesday evening news release described the supervisor's statements as "several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives of the Department."

Departmental officials declined to confirm the identity of the sergeant due to the ongoing internal investigation, but Franklin made clear that other police personnel who may have been present could also face consequences.

"We persevere to be a professional law enforcement agency in all aspects of our service," Franklin said in the release. "We take an oath as Tulsa Police Officers to respect the dignity and rights of every individual and any violation of that oath will be closely scrutinized and corrective action taken if appropriate."

The audio was posted Tuesday on Twitter by an editor of local online investigative news outlet The Frontier. The person who recorded the clip reportedly said the sergeant had made them uncomfortable with his comments.

The department's recruiting website describes the Citizen's Police Academy as a free, 13-week program taught by veteran officers and "designed to introduce citizens to the various operations, protocols and procedures" of Tulsa Police. With spots open to all people who live, work or attend school in Tulsa through an application process, the academy offers teaching on topics such as use of force, firearms training, pursuit driving, and criminal and narcotic investigations.

The recorded comments focused on the protests Tulsa experienced in 2020 on the heels of George Floyd's death caused by Minneapolis police.

The "us-versus-them thing," the speaker can be heard saying, of "left versus right" or "white versus Black" is "all crap." The real dividing line, he said, falls between people who "love" the United States and are "willing to follow the law" and people who "hate this country" and want it to be more communistic.

When speaking of his own experience at the protests, the speaker prefaced that he wouldn't lie: clamping down on the assemblies once they turned unlawful "was fun."

"When the anti-police riots started and they hit Tulsa — this is not Oregon or Seattle," he can be heard saying. "If you act r------d here, we will smoke your a--."

The supervisor described working undercover during protests at 71st Street and Memorial Drive in early June 2020, saying when members of the crowd began breaking windows, "it was beautiful."

"Because we're driving around going, 'Here’s some — come get 'em, SWAT boys,'" he said, imitating the "pop-pop-pop" sound of pepper ball deployment. "Like spanking a bunch of unruly kids."

He said the crowds were made up of mostly white people, and "nothing is more dangerous to America than a liberal white person," while expressing disdain for a hypothetical "white kid" with purple hair who thinks playing video games "is his life's goal."

"He's a bigger problem," the sergeant said.

Throughout his comments, some other voices can be heard on the recording expressing agreement or vouching for his characterization of the protests.

The supervisor has been removed from his normal assignment and is on administrative restrictive duty while the internal investigation is ongoing, TPD's release states.