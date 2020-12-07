Superintendent Gist says 'significant number' of suburban COVID-19 cases could impact TPS operations

"I just see this as still getting worse. We have already done everything we can to help protect our students. We might wanna consider that because I know we've been virtual in a lot of different areas throughout the year. It may be something to consider, just as a point to make."

Gist, though, said there are already teachers working remotely "in certain circumstances." Asked by Board member Jennettie Marshall whether staff members with higher-risk health conditions such as sickle cell anemia and lupus have the opportunity to work from home to avoid COVID, Gist said, "We do have employees for whom that is the case."

"It depends on their position and whether or not they are able to do their work remotely, and it depends on other factors that go into that team," Gist said. "So there are instances where we have folks who are working remotely and there are other instances where they have not been able to work remotely. Anyone who has that concern or that need should talk to their direct supervisor."

But she said the amount of high square footage schools have is "significant without students in the space."