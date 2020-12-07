Superintendent Gist says 'significant number' of suburban COVID-19 cases could impact TPS operations

As Tulsa Public Schools board officials brace for another spike in cases of COVID-19 following holiday season celebrations, board members and Superintendent Deborah Gist pointed to contacts in the suburbs as a major source of virus spread.
And at least one person on the board pushed for employees to have more freedom to work from home as elementary-age TPS students recently reverted to distance learning along with their older school-age peers.
"There is a significant number of cases that are being reported in the suburban areas and you're right, that affects us," Gist said in response to a member of the Board of Education during its meeting Monday night.
"It affects us because we have people who work in Tulsa who live in those areas and people who live and work in Tulsa who are going to those areas for a variety of reasons. And it certainly affects our hospitals and our healthcare system."
The remarks came in the latter half of a nearly three-hour board meeting during which the district's chief operating officer warned the situation was so serious the Tulsa Health Department "developed another category of red" for its maps.
TPS data released Friday shows 119 reports of "close contact" exposures to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 among students and staff, and 49 confirmed positive tests for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
"We do have a meaningful number of vacancies in planned operational roles including custodians, bus drivers and child nutrition," said COO Jorge Robles, adding that the district has "doubled down" on trying to fill those job positions.
An attachment on Monday night's meeting agenda showed more than 60 people have left the district since May 2019, with the bulk of those being departures since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Tulsa in March.
Roughly one quarter of those were in the areas Robles highlighted on Monday. The number doesn't take into account any staff required to isolate due to exposure to COVID-19, which has so far led to the death of three TPS employees, including two within the past week.
The 49 COVID-19 cases within the district include 42 staff members and seven students.
"It seems to me that we're not at the plateau yet from what the numbers are saying," District 5 Board Member John Croisant said. He later expressed concerns about teachers coming into Tulsa from suburban areas to work in person, saying he, as a Jenks alumnus, knows multiple people who live in heavily impacted ZIP codes.
"And to me having them come in to Tulsa and use our restaurants and go to QuikTrip and buy gas and come into our areas and go into our school buildings, when there's a way to have them work remotely — that might be something that we should look at," Croisant said.
"I just see this as still getting worse. We have already done everything we can to help protect our students. We might wanna consider that because I know we've been virtual in a lot of different areas throughout the year. It may be something to consider, just as a point to make."
Gist, though, said there are already teachers working remotely "in certain circumstances." Asked by Board member Jennettie Marshall whether staff members with higher-risk health conditions such as sickle cell anemia and lupus have the opportunity to work from home to avoid COVID, Gist said, "We do have employees for whom that is the case."
"It depends on their position and whether or not they are able to do their work remotely, and it depends on other factors that go into that team," Gist said. "So there are instances where we have folks who are working remotely and there are other instances where they have not been able to work remotely. Anyone who has that concern or that need should talk to their direct supervisor."
But she said the amount of high square footage schools have is "significant without students in the space."
"There’s plenty of space for people to be able to be spaced out to be able to do their work and not need to have interaction with others," Gist said, though she acknowledged that capability can vary from role to role, as some spaces have work spaces close together cubicle-style.
While speaking about case numbers, Croisant also discussed the state football championship games over the weekend in Edmond, one of which featured Jenks High School, which won in the 6A-1 division.
A postgame celebration photo from the Jenks Public Schools Facebook page went viral due to its depiction of a large crowd in the Jenks student section, most of whom were not wearing masks despite policies in place from the University of Central Oklahoma, which hosted the game, and the City of Edmond.
Croisant said while the photo of Jenks received attention, Bixby fans were also in the area for the Spartans football team — and those students are back in the Tulsa area.
Broken Arrow ZIP code 74012 is among the highest in cumulative cases, with 3,631 cases and 40 deaths, according to state health department data. ZIP Code 74037, which includes Jenks and Glenpool, has reported a total of 1,481 cases and 12 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday night.
"I look at these numbers and the same areas, you know, where some of these kids go to school are ridiculously higher than what they should be," he said. "They're above the red — They had to create a whole new spectrum, yet we are — not as society, not as a state, not (the Oklahoma State Student Athletic Association), not the State Department of Education — saying, you know, 'Maybe we need to limit the number of people even at these outside events."
The OSSAA and Jenks Public Schools issued statements about the photo, with the latter apologizing for noncompliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. They, along with UCO, pledged to improve enforcement of mask wearing and social distancing.
Gist pointed out later the district's winter sports policy only allows family members of TPS student-athletes to watch events. But a participant in the meeting said it was possible that could be suspended as well if case numbers continue to increase.
"Dr. (Bruce) Dart and the Health Department have been very clear that what we're likely to see is a surge on top of the surge," Gist said. "And so while we remain hopeful that Tulsans did what we needed them to do during the thanksgiving holiday and really used significant caution ... there's a fear that there will be a real significant increase that should begin to show up within, as Mr. (Jorge) Robles said, within the next week to two weeks."
Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321
samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com
On Twitter @samanthavicent
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.