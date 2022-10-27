'Super Bowl' of horse shows continues at Expo Square

Described as “the Super Bowl of horse shows,” the Arabian Horse Association’s U.S. Nationals will continue this weekend at Tulsa’s Expo Square, where hundreds of riders, trainers and breeders are competing for the coveted first-place rose garlands.

With free admission, the 56th annual U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show will attract thousands of spectators in-person while livestreams allow thousands more to watch from around the world.

More than 1,600 horses have come from across the United States and Canada to compete in various categories, offering some of the most sought-after awards in the sport, said Katie Feighner, a spokeswoman for the Arabian Horse Association.

“It’s a very prestigious show,” she said. “It’s not really about prize money. It’s about the honor of competing and winning.”

The annual Arabian horse show has come to Tulsa for 15 consecutive years, Feighner said. It began Oct. 21 and will end Saturday.

Recognizable by its long, arched neck and high tail, the Arabian breed dates back at least 3,500 years. And the Tulsa show has attracted some of the best examples in the world, Feighner said.

People don’t have to be devoted horse fans to enjoy the competition, Feighner said.

“These are some of the most beautiful horses in the world,” she said, “with some of the best trainers.”

