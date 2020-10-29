Sunshine returns after much of Oklahoma drenched through days of rain, ice

After days of unrelenting cold rain and damaging ice, sunshine came back to Oklahoma on Thursday with much of the state still drying out.

Tulsa recorded 5.51 inches of rain in the last five days, according to Oklahoma Mesonet data. The statewide high for the same period was 6.67 inches at Cookson.

Most of the rain fell along the Interstate 44 corridor, with rainfall exceeding 4 inches from the Oklahoma City metro to far northeast Oklahoma.

Much of the area west of Tulsa also saw crippling ice accumulations of more than a half inch, and thousands in central and western Oklahoma remain without power Thursday evening.

Areas northwest of Oklahoma City reportedly had more than an inch of ice after multiple rounds of freezing rain across the area.

