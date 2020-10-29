 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunshine returns after much of Oklahoma drenched through days of rain, ice

Sunshine returns after much of Oklahoma drenched through days of rain, ice

{{featured_button_text}}

After days of unrelenting cold rain and damaging ice, sunshine came back to Oklahoma on Thursday with much of the state still drying out. 

Tulsa recorded 5.51 inches of rain in the last five days, according to Oklahoma Mesonet data. The statewide high for the same period was 6.67 inches at Cookson. 

Most of the rain fell along the Interstate 44 corridor, with rainfall exceeding 4 inches from the Oklahoma City metro to far northeast Oklahoma.

Much of the area west of Tulsa also saw crippling ice accumulations of more than a half inch, and thousands in central and western Oklahoma remain without power Thursday evening.

Areas northwest of Oklahoma City reportedly had more than an inch of ice after multiple rounds of freezing rain across the area. 

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News