Sunday weather Q&A: Hurricane threats

This week was proof that the 2022 hurricane season may have been slow to start, but after Hurricane Ian’s arrival, I would say it definitely made up for those months of quiet weather.

Ian slammed into the Gulf of Mexico coastline of Florida on Wednesday afternoon as strong Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 155 mph at 3:05 p.m. Eastern time. A Category 5 hurricane has sustained winds of 157 mph or more.

The coverage of this storm and its wrath brought questions about hurricanes and their size and potential threats.

Will the Saffir-Simpson scale be altered in the future to account for storm surge or size of storm? After Ian, the surge and size was so massive that it would have seem to be a category 5 hurricane, but it wasn’t.

— Robert, Tulsa

I love this question. And honestly, I wondered this myself. So I contacted Jhordanne Jones, a postdoctoral fellow at Purdue University who is well-versed in all things hurricane related.

“Yes, the Saffir-Simpson scale is insufficient in accounting for damage like storm surge and flooding, since these impacts aren’t necessarily dependent on intensity,” Jones said.

“There have been recent studies suggesting that pressure changes in hurricanes are a better indicator of damage because it takes into consideration both the size and intensity of a storm.”

Jones went on to say that there doesn’t seem to be a good indicator of hurricane-related rainfall to measure impacts from flash flooding.

“I don’t think the Saffir-Simpson scale will be extended,” Jones said.

“But I think we’ll probably see other scales being introduced in the future and used in tandem to account for more varied hurricane impact and damage scenarios.”

I heard a lot about tornado threats. Does this happen during a hurricane as well?

— Koby, Tulsa

Yes, tornadoes are common during hurricanes. They typically happen in the northeast quadrant of the hurricane because hurricanes move in a counterclockwise rotation.

As they are approaching land, the lower-level winds will begin to slow as they cause friction upon hitting land. However, the upper-level winds will continue to move at a rapid pace.

Due to the differences in the wind speeds below versus those higher up, wind shear begins to form, and this is a prime environment for tornadic development.

Unfortunately, these tornadoes are usually rain-wrapped and difficult to predict as they occur rather quickly.

What causes storm surge during a hurricane?

— Lisa, Broken Arrow

According to the National Hurricane Center, a storm surge is an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm. It occurs when the high winds from a hurricane force ocean water on land.

Like tornadoes, the northeast quadrant of the storm will generally produce the largest waves and highest storm surge. Again, the counterclockwise rotation causes all the energy and momentum to build up and be dumped in that front right quadrant.

So this means that with any approaching hurricane, the focus typically lies on those in the path of the eyewall and that right side of the storm. They will typically see the most destruction from surge and tornadic threats.

The Gulf Coast is usually more vulnerable to storm surge due to the sloped sea floor, where there is more area for the water to build up versus a steep slope along the Atlantic coastline.