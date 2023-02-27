Oklahoma saw a record-breaking seven tornadoes touch down in the southwestern and central part of the state Sunday, and the total's only expected to grow as damage reports roll in.

One person was killed in a tornado in Roger Mills County, an emergency manager there told the Oklahoman, and the city of Norman reported 12 weather-related injuries. None were critical.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday afternoon confirmed 55 injuries: 16 due to falls, 13 from being struck and 10 people left cut or pierced.

Thus far, the full funnel count is only one more than the most previously recorded in February — six in 2009 — since at least 1950, according to National Weather Service records.

Several assessment teams were out surveying damage Monday, NWS Norman meteorologist Bruce Thoren said, with most looking around Norman.

"To this point: seven tornadoes," Thoren said. "But we expect that number to go a little higher as we go and search other areas."

Each touchdown of a tornado is considered a complete cycle, Thoren said. For example, if one storm produces a tornado that touches down, goes back up and touches down elsewhere, it's recorded as two tornadoes.

Preliminary radar reports indicate the first tornado touched down just west of Hollis in Harmon County about 7 p.m., with another coming east of Lone Wolf in Kiowa County about 45 minutes later.

Pocasset saw one about five miles north of town in Grady County just before 9 p.m., and another shortly followed east of Mustang in Canadian County.

The tornado that traveled northeast into Norman started about 1 mile north of Goldsby in Canadian County about 9:20 p.m., NWS storm reports state.

Two others spun up southwest of McCloud and northwest of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County about 9:45 p.m.

Thus far, the strongest tornado looks to have been an EF2 that traveled into Norman, Thoren said, but that rating could change upon additional assessments.

The outbreak didn't come as a surprise to meteorologists, who had been tracking the upper level system and planning with emergency management officials up to four days in advance, Thoren said, but it is unusual to have this many tornadoes this early.

Tornado season in Oklahoma generally spans March 15-June 15, give or take a week or two.

This upper level system tracked across the southwestern part of the country and into Kansas, Thoren said, but thunderstorms developed in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles late Sunday afternoon and "rapidly" moved east.

NWS Tulsa reported some wind damage on the northeastern side of the state, "but nothing tornadic," meteorologist Joe Sellers said.

The line of severe thunderstorms recorded straight-line wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma reported 92 downed poles in its distribution system, mostly in southwest Oklahoma, with more damage found on transmission towers, wires and other equipment, a news release stated.

More than 11,000 customers were without power about 10 p.m. Sunday, most power was restored by 11 a.m. Monday, leaving only 900 customers affected in southwestern Oklahoma.

PSO advises residents to assume that any downed utility line is energized with deadly electric current and to not touch it with anything. Downed lines can be reported to the company at 1-833-776-6884 (1-833-PSO-OUTG).

The company also asked residents to refrain from approaching crews and utility vehicles to ask when power will be restored, as it could present a safety hazard.

An outage map is available at psoklahoma.com/OutageMap.