Sunday Q&A: What is the difference between meteorological and astronomical summer?

This past Wednesday, June 1, was a big date on the weather calendar. Not only was it the official start of hurricane season, but it was also the first day of meteorological summer. What does that mean — “meteorological summer?” Is it some new season we aren’t aware of? That is what one reader asked this week.

What is meteorological summer and is it different from what we know as summer?

— Jim, Tulsa

Meteorological seasons are different from astronomical seasons. Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August, and therefore it runs from June 1 through Aug. 31. Astronomical summers or seasons are based on the position of the Earth relative to the sun.

Both the Earth’s tilt of 23.4 degrees on its axis and its rotational path around the sun define the seasons with two equinoxes and two solstices. The spring, or vernal, equinox is on March 21, and the autumnal equinox is on Sept. 22. The winter solstice is on Dec. 22, and finally the summer solstice is on June 21.

The Earth makes a loop around the sun in 365.24 days, causing an extra day every fourth year, which are known as leap years. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the exact days of the solstices and equinoxes vary, which makes it difficult to keep any kind of consistency when comparing climatological statistics from year to year. Therefore, according to NCEI, meteorological seasons were started to keep the consistency. The meteorological seasons make it easier to calculate statistics used for commerce and agriculture.

So when it comes to meteorological summer, or any season, they are grouped in three months’ time. And according to the NCEI, they are based on the annual temperature cycle. So the meteorological summer is June, July, August; the fall is September, October, November; the winter is December, January, February; and finally the meteorological spring is March, April, and May.

