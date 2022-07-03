Sunday Q&A: What is a heat burst?

We are in the thick of the summer months. Hot days and warm nights are in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

And if you are like me, you are crossing your fingers for a thunderstorm to come through and provide quick, yet short-lived, relief to the heat for the afternoon or evening.

But is that always the case? Gust fronts can lead a storm bringing a rush of cooler air, but what about on the back end of a storm? That is this week’s question from one reader.

What is a heat burst and what causes it?— Jerry, Bartlesville

Simply put, a heat burst is a dry but warm gust of air on the back end of a decaying thunderstorm. It typically takes place during the hot summer months in the evening and will cause a quick, but significant, rise in temperature around it.

The formation of a heat burst is much like that of a microburst; however, it’s much more rare due to the specific atmospheric conditions needed for it to occur. They tend to happen at night when a thunderstorm is ending or dissipating.

They happen in the evening because this is usually when summertime thunderstorms end, due to the loss of their main energy — the heat from the sun.

But in order for a heat burst to occur, the downburst needs to originate high within the thunderstorm and be falling through some very dry air in the higher levels of the atmosphere.

As precipitation falls toward the ground, it usually will absorb the moisture around it, allowing for it to remain cool as it plummets towards the surface.

This is the case of microbursts. But with a heat burst, that surrounding moisture is absent. So the descending air stops cooling due to the lack of moisture and instead warms due to compressional warming as it rapidly moves down through the atmosphere.

Aside from a rapid increase in the air temperature at the surface around this decaying thunderstorm, high winds can also be a result of heat bursts.

Sometimes wind speeds of near 70 mph have been recorded during these events. And according to the National Weather Service, record temperatures exceeding 100 degrees are known to happen. One of the more extreme cases of this was on June 9, 2011, in Wichita, Kansas, when the temperature rose from 85 degrees to 102 degrees in a mere 20 minutes.

The most recent heat burst recorded in Oklahoma was June 5 in Buffalo.

