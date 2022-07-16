Sunday Q&A: What are the different layers of the atmosphere?

I thought I would take a break from the heat topics this week and answer a question centered more on basic atmospheric knowledge.

I hear meteorologists talk about the atmosphere all the time and I was curious: What are the different layers of the atmosphere and where does most of the weather occur?

— Brooks, Tulsa

Brooks is right — as a meteorologist I do talk about the atmosphere quite often. But when I am talking about the atmosphere, I am referring to the layer closest to Earth, the troposphere, where all weather occurs.

Of course, there are multiple layers to the atmosphere. So let’s break down each one and their unique characteristics.

First, as I mentioned, is the troposphere. This is the lowest layer of the atmosphere, where all weather occurs. It begins at the ground, and extends upward to about 6.2 miles above earth’s surface. In this layer, air pressure and temperature drop as you rise. Even though you are climbing closer toward the sun as you extend upward in height, the air cools because the Earth’s surface is better at absorbing incoming solar radiation than the air is. Therefore, the temperature is warmer at the ground near the hot Earth. The temperature in the troposphere can drop to minus-60 degrees Fahrenheit. Most of the clouds live in this layer as well.

The highest concentration of oxygen is in this layer, which is why we are able to breathe and life can exist. This layer also helps regulate Earth’s temperature. It is located just below the ozone layer. The ozone layer is between the troposphere and the next layer, the stratosphere.

The stratosphere extends from the top of the troposphere up to 31 miles above the ground. And unlike the troposphere, the stratosphere gets warmer with height. So the temperature at the base of the stratosphere is roughly minus-60 degrees Fahrenheit, and the top of the stratosphere layer will warm to around 5 degrees Fahrenheit. This may still sound cold, but remember where it started.

Why does the stratosphere warm with height? Well, the reason is that there are no weather disturbances, such as storms or turbulence, to mix the air. So the cold, heavy air pools at the bottom and the warmer, lighter air floats to the top. Passenger planes will typically fly in this layer because there is less turbulence. The jetstream is also located at the base of this layer, just around the top of the troposphere.

The next layer up is the mesosphere, extending up to 53 miles above the surface of the Earth. Again, temperatures will decrease with height here. Some of the coldest temperatures in Earth’s atmosphere are achieved in this layer as temperatures drop to nearly minus-130 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the layer where meteors burn across the sky. The air is so thin in this layer that you would not be able to breathe.

Next is the thermosphere. This layer extends up to roughly 621 miles above Earth’s surface, and temperatures can range to nearly 4,500 degrees Fahrenheit. The International Space Station orbits in this layer. This is also the thickest layer of the atmosphere. The aurora, the Northern and Southern Lights, occur in this layer.

Finally, there is the exosphere. This is the outermost layer of Earth’s atmosphere, separating Earth from outer space. It is roughly 6,200 miles thick.

So while there may be many thick, unique layers to the atmosphere, in terms of meteorological discussions, it is kept close to the Earth. The troposphere is where we live and where all weather phenomenon take place.

