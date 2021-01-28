 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sundance Film Festival dawns in Tulsa, starting today

Sundance Film Festival dawns in Tulsa, starting today

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s show time.

News arrived in December that Tulsa’s Circle Cinema would be among satellite sites for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Get your popcorn. The films are ready to begin.

Between today and Tuesday, 14 Sundance films, including an animated horror short, will be screened at Circle Cinema. Films also will be shown at the Admiral Twin Drive-In for those who would rather experience Sundance from their automobiles.

Sundance in Tulsa? That’s big — “really big” — for Tulsa and Circle Cinema, according to Circle Cinema co-founder and board president Clark Wiens.

“The disappointment is we can’t make it bigger because of COVID,” he said.

Ideally, every seat would be filled for Sundance films at Circle Cinema. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person screenings will be limited to 20% of theater capacity and the Admiral Twin will be capped at 200 vehicles per screening. Some screenings have sold out.

COVID-19 is the reason Tulsa is part of the Sundance Film Festival.

The festival has been staged annually in Utah since 1978, when Robert Redford was its first board chairman. Among indy filmmakers who catapulted to prominence with the help of Sundance are Kevin Smith, Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Soderbergh and Darren Aronofsky.

The festival normally draws thousands of attendees. Things aren’t normal. Sundance, in deciding the show will go on, chose to make the 2021 festival one that can be experienced by way of an online platform or at select satellite sites like Circle Cinema.

Of course there’s a lot of work that goes into being a satellite site and a significant chunk of that work is making sure the theater environment is as safe as possible.

“Everybody here has really been humping,” Wiens said.

Wiens said support from the city has been overwhelming on the economic side of things “and the support to make it work has been so great. We don’t want to disappoint people.”

In addition to films, Circle Cinema will host “beyond film” programming that includes panel discussions. For a full schedule of festival films, COVID-19 safety protocols, tickets and more, visit circlecinema.org/sundance. Tickets also can be purchased at the Circle Cinema box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

Wiens talked about throwing a party after the festival, but the party won’t be immediate. He said it will be a post-vaccine party in the summer or fall. Sponsors will be invited, party tents will rise up behind the cinema “and we will have a blowout, but only when when we have all got a vaccine and we can be safe amongst one another.”

Watch a trailer for "Ghost Dogs,' a Sundance Film Festival entry

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Sundance in Tulsa

Here’s a lineup of Sundance Film Festival selections playing in Tulsa. For tickets and for information about "beyond film" programming, go to circlecinema.org/sundance.

Thursday, Jan. 28

"CODA"

As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. (English and American sign language with English subtitles.)

"Strawberry Mansion"

In a world where the government records and taxes dreams, an unassuming dream auditor gets swept up in a cosmic journey through the life and dreams of an aging eccentric named Bella. Together, they must find a way back home.

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 7 p.m. “CODA” at Circle Cinema, 7 p.m. “Strawberry Mansion” is only screening as part of the Admiral Twin double feature.

Friday, Jan. 29

"Rebel Hearts"

A group of pioneering nuns stand up to the Catholic Church patriarchy, fighting for their livelihoods, convictions and equality against an all-powerful cardinal. From marching in Selma in 1965 to the Women’s March in 2018, these women have reshaped our society with their bold acts of defiance.

"In the Earth"

As a disastrous virus grips the planet, a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness as the forest comes to life around them. Contains strobe effects.

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 8 p.m. “Rebel Hearts” at Circle Cinema, 8 p.m. “In the Earth” at Circle Cinema, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

"Ghost Dogs"

A family’s new rescue pup is terrorized by deceased pets in this mind-bending, animated horror short.

"Mass"

Years after a tragic shooting, the parents of the victim and the perpetrator meet face-to-face.

"Superior"

On the run, Marian returns to her hometown in upstate New York to hide out with her estranged identical twin sister, Vivian. Struggling to put the past behind her, Marian lies about the reason for her return, leaving her sister in the dark until their two worlds begin to collide.

Show times: Double Feature at Admiral Twin, 7 p.m., plus “Ghost Dogs” will screen before “Mass.” “Ghost Dogs” and “Mass” at Circle Cinema, 7 p.m. “Superior” at Circle Cinema, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31

"Taming the Garden"

A poetic ode to the rivalry between men and nature. (Georgian/Mingrelian with English subtitles.)

"Together Together"

When young loner Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “Taming the Garden” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Together Together” at Circle Cinema, 7:50 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

"Prime Time"

On the last day of 1999, 20-year-old Sebastian locks himself in a TV studio. He has two hostages, a gun and an important message for the world. The story of the attack explores a rebel’s extreme measures and last resort. (Polish with English subtitles.)

"Life in a Day 2020"

An extraordinary, intimate global portrait of life on our planet, filmed by thousands of people across the world on a single day: July 25, 2020. (Multiple languages with English subtitles.)

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

World premiere film. It’s the story of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal.

Show times: “Prime Time” only at Circle Cinema, 3 p.m. Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “Life in a Day 2020” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” solo on Admiral Twin second screen, 8 p.m. “Judas and the Black Messiah” at Circle Cinema, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

"At the Ready"

Students at El Paso’s Horizon High School, home to one of the region’s largest law enforcement education programs, train to become police officers and border patrol agents. They discover the realities of their dream jobs may be at odds with the truths and people they hold most dear. (English and Spanish with English subtitles.)

"Night of the Kings"

A young man is sent to La Maca, a prison on the Ivory Coast in the middle of the forest ruled by its prisoners. With the red moon rising, he is designated by the boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners. (French/Dyula with English subtitles.)

Show times: Double feature at Admiral Twin, 6 p.m. “At the Ready” at Circle Cinema, 6 p.m. “Night of the Kings” at Circle Cinema, 7:50 p.m.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News