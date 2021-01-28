Sundance Film Festival dawns in Tulsa, starting today

It’s show time.
News arrived in December that Tulsa’s Circle Cinema would be among satellite sites for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
Get your popcorn. The films are ready to begin.
Between today and Tuesday, 14 Sundance films, including an animated horror short, will be screened at Circle Cinema. Films also will be shown at the Admiral Twin Drive-In for those who would rather experience Sundance from their automobiles.
Sundance in Tulsa? That’s big — “really big” — for Tulsa and Circle Cinema, according to Circle Cinema co-founder and board president Clark Wiens.
“The disappointment is we can’t make it bigger because of COVID,” he said.
Ideally, every seat would be filled for Sundance films at Circle Cinema. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person screenings will be limited to 20% of theater capacity and the Admiral Twin will be capped at 200 vehicles per screening. Some screenings have sold out.
COVID-19 is the reason Tulsa is part of the Sundance Film Festival.
The festival has been staged annually in Utah since 1978, when Robert Redford was its first board chairman. Among indy filmmakers who catapulted to prominence with the help of Sundance are Kevin Smith, Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Soderbergh and Darren Aronofsky.
The festival normally draws thousands of attendees. Things aren’t normal. Sundance, in deciding the show will go on, chose to make the 2021 festival one that can be experienced by way of an online platform or at select satellite sites like Circle Cinema.
Of course there’s a lot of work that goes into being a satellite site and a significant chunk of that work is making sure the theater environment is as safe as possible.
“Everybody here has really been humping,” Wiens said.
Wiens said support from the city has been overwhelming on the economic side of things “and the support to make it work has been so great. We don’t want to disappoint people.”
In addition to films, Circle Cinema will host “beyond film” programming that includes panel discussions. For a full schedule of festival films, COVID-19 safety protocols, tickets and more, visit circlecinema.org/sundance. Tickets also can be purchased at the Circle Cinema box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
Wiens talked about throwing a party after the festival, but the party won’t be immediate. He said it will be a post-vaccine party in the summer or fall. Sponsors will be invited, party tents will rise up behind the cinema “and we will have a blowout, but only when when we have all got a vaccine and we can be safe amongst one another.”