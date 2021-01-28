Sundance Film Festival dawns in Tulsa, starting today

The festival normally draws thousands of attendees. Things aren’t normal. Sundance, in deciding the show will go on, chose to make the 2021 festival one that can be experienced by way of an online platform or at select satellite sites like Circle Cinema.

Of course there’s a lot of work that goes into being a satellite site and a significant chunk of that work is making sure the theater environment is as safe as possible.

“Everybody here has really been humping,” Wiens said.

Wiens said support from the city has been overwhelming on the economic side of things “and the support to make it work has been so great. We don’t want to disappoint people.”

In addition to films, Circle Cinema will host “beyond film” programming that includes panel discussions. For a full schedule of festival films, COVID-19 safety protocols, tickets and more, visit circlecinema.org/sundance. Tickets also can be purchased at the Circle Cinema box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.