...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
1 of 6
Ron Koepp and Kristyn Harpool leave after receiving their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Friday. The two were supposed to get married on May 29 but their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19. They will now get married on July 17. “People talk about how stressful wedding planning is, but when you have all these extra factors involved you just got to be flexible and keep calm,” Harpool said.
Sinem Kozkalan and her fiance, Donnell Loustaunau, pose for a portrait after receiving their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday. Koskalan wore her wedding dress saying, “At least once I wanted to wear it. Even if I’m not having a wedding. I’m still a bride right?”
Hayden Ramsey and Sara Angle (right) wait for their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Friday. The two wore rubber gloves and masks and Angle said, jokingly, that the masks made them feel like they were sneaking around and doing something wrong. They planned on getting married in April 2021 but decided with everything going on with the pandemic they should move it up.
Ron Koepp and Kristyn Harpool pose for a portrait with their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday, July 10, 2020.The two were supposed to get married on May 29th but their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19. They will now get married on July 17. There are more safety measures available now like masks and hand sanitizer than there were in May Harpool said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Sinem Kozkalan and her fiancee Donnell Loustaunau leave after receiving their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday, July 10, 2020. The two were going to have a big wedding, but due to COVID-19 they decided to get married with just the tow of them. “Weâ€™ve been waiting for this for a long time and we donâ€™t want to put anyone in danger,” Kozkalan said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Ron Koepp and Kristyn Harpool leave after receiving their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Friday. The two were supposed to get married on May 29 but their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19. They will now get married on July 17. “People talk about how stressful wedding planning is, but when you have all these extra factors involved you just got to be flexible and keep calm,” Harpool said.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Sinem Kozkalan and her fiance, Donnell Loustaunau, pose for a portrait after receiving their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday. Koskalan wore her wedding dress saying, “At least once I wanted to wear it. Even if I’m not having a wedding. I’m still a bride right?”
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Donnell Loustaunau watches as his fiancee Sinem Kozkalan fills out paperwork for their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday, July 10, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Hayden Ramsey and Sara Angle (right) wait for their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Friday. The two wore rubber gloves and masks and Angle said, jokingly, that the masks made them feel like they were sneaking around and doing something wrong. They planned on getting married in April 2021 but decided with everything going on with the pandemic they should move it up.
MIKE SIMONS/
Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Ron Koepp and Kristyn Harpool pose for a portrait with their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday, July 10, 2020.The two were supposed to get married on May 29th but their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19. They will now get married on July 17. There are more safety measures available now like masks and hand sanitizer than there were in May Harpool said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Sinem Kozkalan and her fiancee Donnell Loustaunau leave after receiving their marriage license at the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday, July 10, 2020. The two were going to have a big wedding, but due to COVID-19 they decided to get married with just the tow of them. “Weâ€™ve been waiting for this for a long time and we donâ€™t want to put anyone in danger,” Kozkalan said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
In what they believe is another aftereffect of the pandemic shutdown, the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s Office has seen a jump this summer in applications for marriage licenses, officials said.
“We’d normally see a surge at the end of May through June, when weddings are traditionally popular,” said Marc Dreyer, Court Clerk’s Office third deputy. “But after that, it should’ve slowed down with people doing their summertime travel.”
He said as of Friday, license applications were up 25% over normal.
Why this summer is different, Dreyer can’t say for sure. But almost certainly, he added, it’s related to the pandemic and how it’s forced people to change all of their plans, including postponing weddings.
A retired pastor who still performs weddings, Dreyer has witnessed firsthand how couples have been affected.
He said that one of his couples had scheduled a big wedding for April but had to postpone.
“They went ahead with a small one then with just the attendants and their parents,” he said. “But the 150 to 200 invitations they sent out were just put on hold. They’re going to have their big event coming up next weekend.”
Among couples receiving licenses Friday at the courthouse, Sinem Kozkalan and Donnell Loustaunau are getting married now, they said, but will wait until later for a public event.
“When this thing is all over, we will have a big wedding ceremony like in movies,” Kozkalan said.
Kozkalan wore her wedding dress to the courthouse.
“At least once I wanted to wear it,” she said, laughing. “Even if I’m not having a wedding now, I’m still a bride, right?”
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” she added.
Kristyn Harpool and Ron Koepp, who got their license Friday, were supposed to be married on May 29.
But with the pandemic situation they decided to wait.
They rescheduled for July 17, and are planning to go through with it, with some special precautions.
“We’re checking everybody’s temperature before they come in,” Harpool said. “And there will be space for distancing.”
The pandemic also forced a change to their honeymoon plans. Originally they were going to Kauai, Hawaii, but the quarantine there would tie them up two weeks.
Instead they are renting a cabin near Broken Bow and doing some kayaking.
Staying in the state just makes sense right now, Koepp said.
During the shutdown that closed the courthouse, the Court Clerk’s Office adopted special procedures so it could continue to issue licenses.
In April and into May, it was the only court clerk’s office within 100 miles where couples could get licenses, most others having completely shut down, Dreyer said.
“We had people come in from as far away as Missouri to get a license from us,” he said.
All the business from elsewhere helped keep the office from seeing a noticeable decline in licenses during the shutdown, he said.
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: Famous couples still married after at least a decade
Married 10 years/Wedding July 10, 2010: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Married 10 years/Wedding July 10, 2010: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Married 10 years: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Married 11 years: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Married 12 years: Beyonce and Jay-Z
Married 14 years: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Married 14 years: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Married 17 years: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Married 19 years: Jeanne Tripplehorn and Leland Orser
Married 19 years: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Married 21 years: David and Victoria Beckham
Married 22 years: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Married 23 years: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Married 23 years: Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Married 24 years: Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson
Married 26 years: Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley
Married 28 years: Warren Beatty and Annette Bening
Married 28 years: Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw
Married 28 years: John Travolta and Kelly Preston
Married 30 years: Heather Langenkamp and David LeRoy Anderson
Married 31 years: Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates
Married 31 years: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Married 32 years: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Married 33 years: Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber
Married 33 years: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall
Married 35 years: Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest