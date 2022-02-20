Suicides, other 'deaths of despair' up in Oklahoma since 2019: 'Every year is getting a little bit worse'

He said the state needs to continue to improve mental health and substance abuse programs and their availability in the state.

“With the trauma of the last two years, with 50% of us having experiencing anxiety and depression, so even if deaths do go down there will still be deaths, there will still be people in need, and we certainly have to be aware of that,” Stoycoff said.

Regalado said the treatments offered in the jail are much needed, but they aren’t enough.

“Something needs to be done because these are things that are happening in the jail, and what I often say is that anytime you say that addiction services, mental health services are being done in a jail, there’s a problem,” Regalado said.

“Well it’s a problem in the jail because we don’t have the capacity in which to treat everybody.”

Beaman agrees with the Tulsa County sheriff that more needs to be done.

But Beaman believes the problem is not so much a need for more money to fix the problem, but rather a reassessment regarding how it is spent.