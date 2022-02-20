Suicides, other 'deaths of despair' up in Oklahoma since 2019: 'Every year is getting a little bit worse'

Deaths from suicide, alcohol and drugs — collectively called deaths of despair by some researchers — are trending up in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, prompting some to sound a sadly familiar alarm.
The three types of death causes, together used to describe so-called despair-related deaths, increased by 12% from 2019 to 2020 in Oklahoma, according to a Tulsa World analysis of U.S. Centers for Disease Control data.
Dr. Jason Beaman, an expert in addiction medicine, said despair-related death by suicide, chronic liver disease or accidental drug overdose is a real phenomenon that has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and is self-perpetuating.
“Every time you see a death of despair, you have to look at that as amplifying and creating a disease of despair in that social network of that person,” said Beaman, executive director of training and education at Oklahoma State University’s National Center for Wellness & Recovery.
“So if we don’t get a handle on this, this is going to be bad, bad, bad,” Beaman said. “And I think that’s what the studies are showing is that every year is getting a little bit worse.”
Public safety alert
The phrase deaths of despair is attributed to Princeton University economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton, credited with linking rising mortality rates in America to the three types of death causes and their relationship to capitalism.
In Oklahoma, the largest numeric and percentage increases among the three types of deaths were drug overdose deaths: up 21% between 2019 and 2020, or from 607 deaths to 735 deaths, according to CDC data.
“Fentanyl-pressed pills is a big problem, but also methamphetamine,” Beaman said, referring to two types of illicit drugs prevalent in Oklahoma.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in September issued a public safety alert regarding the influx of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The alert, the first in six years by the agency, noted that fake prescription pills laced with the two drugs are killing Americans “at an unprecedented rate.”
Death by suicide, meanwhile, remains No. 1 among the three types of despair-related death causes in Oklahoma, accounting for 872 deaths in 2020 compared to 821 in 2019. The 6% increase is the smallest percentage gain among the three types of despair deaths in the state.
A connected concern came from last week from the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information, reporting a spike in poisonings with self-harm intent among adolescent girls.
The agency said it saw an “alarming” 51 cases during the first 10 days of February, which was more than double reported during the previous 10-day period.
Many of the poisonings involved over-the-counter medicines, the Oklahoma Poison Center said in a message urging residents to keep medications secure.
“Many people don’t know that taking too much of an OTC pain reliever can have life-threatening consequences,” said Scott Schaeffer, Oklahoma Poison Center managing director.
Beaman said the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has been making strides in suicide prevention and substance abuse treatment.
He credits a program in which patients who visit their primary care physician are screened for suicidality as one tool to help prevent self-harm.
Meanwhile, deaths from alcohol-related liver disease also increased in Oklahoma, up 12% from 659 in 2019 to 737 in 2020, according to CDC data.
‘Forward-thinking’ solution
Beaman said the increase in despair-related deaths is discouraging, but he was encouraged by the community response to the problem.
“I’m actually really proud of what they are doing at David L. Moss (Tulsa County jail),” Beaman said. “I think Sheriff (Vic) Regalado is pretty forward-thinking in the mental health pods and in addiction treatment for people who are in jail.”
The jail operated by Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is the first in the state to implement a medicine-assisted treatment program for pre-trial detainees.
Launched around 2019, medicine-assisted treatment in the jail has been critical in helping treat addicts who are detoxing while behind bars, Regalado said.
The Tulsa jail has 106 beds available in its mental health unit, the sheriff said, and they stay full pretty much all the time.
The program offers three types of drugs to detainees to help overcome opioid addiction, he said.
Regalado said 1,639 detainees have received the drug Subutex, used to treat opioid addiction.
He said another drug, Suboxone, has been used to treat 9,826 detainees for methamphetamine and opioid use, as well as for pregnant women who have illicit drugs in their system.
A third drug, Vivitrol, has been prescribed only 18 times, but “when it is given, it is pretty successful,” Regalado said.
Vivitrol, which Regalado said costs about $1,000 per shot, is given on the eve of a detainee’s release from custody, who must be narcotic free at the time.
“What we have found is that the most dangerous time for an addict is when they get out of jail,” Regalado said. “And that craving just comes right back and of course it leads them right to their dealer or wherever they get their drugs.”
Vivitrol, Regalado said, removes that craving for opioids, allowing them to more easily access intense therapy or mental health services upon release.
The program is financed through a legal settlement with opioid drug manufacturers that is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
The state agency is in the process of establishing a system to track and support detainees who participate in the MAT program following their release from jail.
The program will feature a mobile application that will provide support to MAT participants with the goal of reducing the number of detainees being released with untreated substance abuse issues, said Teresa Stephenson with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“If we can get them the therapy that they need, they will more likely get jobs, they more likely will have productive lives without further involvement in the criminal system,” said Stephenson, the agency’s senior director of adult substance abuse treatment and recovery services.
The MAT program, operated through a private jail medical provider, is also being offered at detention facilities in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Payne and Rogers counties, Stephenson said.
The state should have data within the year to see how detainees in the program are faring after their release, Stephenson said.
‘It is not all related to just despair’
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about an increase in anxiety and depression, said Zack Stoycoff, executive director of the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, a Tulsa mental health policy and action group.
The increase in anxiety and depression in turn has contributed to increases in suicide and accidental drug overdose, Stoycoff said, who said he avoids use of the phrase “deaths of despair.”
“Personally, I try to not use that phrase, because they are mental-health related deaths,” Stoycoff said, referring to suicides and unintended drug overdose deaths. “Some people will argue that it is not all related to just despair.”
Early in the pandemic, during the height of COVID-19-related shutdowns, about half of Oklahomans reported experiencing anxiety and depression, Stoycoff said.
And while newer data is lacking as yet, Stoycoff said he believes suicide and drug-related deaths may have peaked about six months ago.
“But they are still higher than pre-pandemic numbers,” Stoycoff said.
He said the state needs to continue to improve mental health and substance abuse programs and their availability in the state.
“With the trauma of the last two years, with 50% of us having experiencing anxiety and depression, so even if deaths do go down there will still be deaths, there will still be people in need, and we certainly have to be aware of that,” Stoycoff said.
Regalado said the treatments offered in the jail are much needed, but they aren’t enough.
“Something needs to be done because these are things that are happening in the jail, and what I often say is that anytime you say that addiction services, mental health services are being done in a jail, there’s a problem,” Regalado said.
“Well it’s a problem in the jail because we don’t have the capacity in which to treat everybody.”
Beaman agrees with the Tulsa County sheriff that more needs to be done.
But Beaman believes the problem is not so much a need for more money to fix the problem, but rather a reassessment regarding how it is spent.
“In Oklahoma we spend a lot of money reacting to things,” Beaman said. “We arrest and prosecute, and that whole cycle is very expensive. We don’t do a lot of prevention to prevent the criminal behavior in the first place.
“We are putting out fires in Oklahoma, and that’s what we have always done. We wait for a problem to happen, and then we try to fix it. The fix is very, very expensive, compared to preventing it in the first place.”
He envisions a day when “prevention clinics” are seemingly on “every street corner.”
“In health care, especially in mental health and addiction, you have to remove all barriers,” Beaman said. “You need to meet people where they are at.”