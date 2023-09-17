Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Veterans who are able to defeat suicidal thoughts usually have at least one thing in common, said a local veteran who works in the mental health field.

“Those who are successful have been able to find or create a safe environment — one where they feel like: ‘All right, you get my culture; you get my language; you’re not offended by the way I talk or the things I talk about. You get it; you’ve been there,’” said Aaron Ashworth, a 23-year Army veteran who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As a licensed mental health professional and founder of Patriot Family Counseling Services in Broken Arrow, Ashworth is always thinking about how to better reach military veterans.

And he knows an opportunity like Suicide Prevention Awareness Month every September has its value. This year he is again among those taking advantage of it to bring more attention to veterans’ mental health.

Ashworth, an Oklahoma National Guard chaplain, said veterans usually know when they need help but not necessarily who or where to seek it.

“One thing I’d always hear people saying in veterans’ spaces is that they wanted to get help — they needed to get help — but they didn’t feel like they had anyone they could rely on or talk to,” he said.

“As combat veterans especially,” he added, “we can’t talk to our friends and our families because we don’t want our trauma to traumatize them. And they haven’t been there. They haven’t been in our shoes. They don’t know or understand the things that we’ve seen.”

After hearing for so long from veterans that they didn’t have a place to go, Ashworth decided: “Why not just create that place?”

He started Patriot as his private practice in 2019 and later expanded.

Today, it serves the Tulsa area as a full crisis, trauma and suicide-prevention clinic geared toward veterans, medical professionals and first responders. Patriot is a VA community provider, which allows veterans to use those benefits to ensure no out-of-pocket costs.

“We focus in on high-crisis occupations dealing with a lot of high-crisis, high-trauma incidents,” Ashworth said. “That’s really the wheelhouse that we chose to get into.”

Shannon Lucas, one of Patriot’s eight licensed clinicians, has been working with service members and their families for about 15 years. She had some experience with Ashworth in the field before getting her master’s degree in social work, so when he built the foundation for Patriot, “our dreams aligned,” Lucas said.

She likened the recruiting process for the program to “hunting unicorns” because Patriot prioritizes hiring counselors with a military or first-responder background.

“It’s a very niche population as far as clinicians go,” Lucas said. “All of (Patriot’s counselors) have either served in the military or first-responder field or have worked for those organizations or are a military or first-responder spouse. So when we say we understand, we really do. Our lived experiences are their lived experiences.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic was harmful to mental health, there was a silver lining, Ashworth said.

“Even though it created isolation, depression and anxiety for a lot of people, in the veteran and first-responder community, it gave them time and an open door to seek out help. We saw an increase in participation.”

Lucas said Patriot counselors pride themselves on being able to offer more to veterans than many other mental health clinics do.

“We put them in environments they understand. … Can you imagine trying to teach a combat infantryman mindfulness with a YouTube video on a therapist’s couch? That’s not going to be successful,” she said.

She described the setting Patriot might use to teach mindfulness: In a training room with Nerf guns, letting the subject focus on aiming at targets. “As he centers his breathing, I’m letting him know he already has this skill,” Lucas said.

Another way Patriot is different, Lucas said: Everyone there is part of a similar culture in which firearms are not only considered normal but it’s understood that they provide a sense of safety. She said many combat veterans are “terrified” to seek mental health help for fear they’ll be flagged as a danger to themselves or others.

“In a PTSD state, constant fight or flight mode, that weapon provides them a sense of security,” Lucas said. “So taking that away makes it worse.”

Ashworth said his message to fellow veterans is always the same.

“I’ve always had the mentality of ‘we fought together; let’s not end it there,’” he said. “Whether you’re in the military or in any kind of public service, you’ve been there; you’ve seen it; you’ve done it: Don’t let your fight stop there. You’re a hero for a reason. So make sure that you’re doing the things that are going to keep you healthy and strong in order for you to be that hero for your family and friends.”

For more information on Patriot Family Counseling, call 539-367-2737 or email aaron@patriotcounseling.com.

Suicide awareness Oklahoma's rate of suicide among military veterans is significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate, as well as the overall national suicide rate. If you are or a loved one is in crisis, call the mental health helpline: 988.

Anna Codutti contributed to this story.

