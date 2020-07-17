Tulsa’s suburbs are not following the city’s lead on mandating masks despite the surge of COVID-19 infections being reported by county and state officials.
In Broken Arrow, the city council might discuss the topic at their next meeting on Tuesday, but Mayor Craig Thurmond said the overwhelming majority of community input has been in opposition to any kind of ordinance mandating face coverings.
“We feel our police department doesn’t have the manpower or ability to enforce an ordinance. Our police officers are very busy fighting crime, which is why we’re one of the safest communities in America,” said Thurmond. “Every business has a right to mandate masks for someone to come in. But we are not going to arrest people for not wearing masks.”
Instead, Thurmond said the city is simply encouraging residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, hand hygiene and mask-wearing when adequate social distancing isn’t possible.
“My wife’s diabetic – we wear our masks. I think it’s important that we encourage our citizens to follow the CDC guidelines,” he said.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a mask ordinance on Thursday, just ahead of Tulsa County’s 7-day rolling average of cases reaching a new high of 167 on Friday.
The state's rolling 7-day average for new cases also climbed again to a new high, of 721, on Friday. Across the state, 604 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Jenks Mayor Robert Lee issued a statement Thursday in support of Tulsa’s mask mandate. But while he is open to exploring the possibility of adopting such a policy “as the situation progresses” in the future, his city is not currently making any moves in that direction.
"Jenks had a large spike in cases a few weeks ago, and we managed that spike. We are now back to where we have otherwise been for the duration of this pandemic, with one of the lowest numbers of cases in the state,” Lee said. “I personally wear a mask when I’m in public, and I urge Jenks citizens to do the same. It is my hope that many Jenks businesses choose to require masks for their employees and customers before entering their establishment. This will protect their staff, as well as the community they serve.”
Like Thurmond in Broken Arrow, Lee cited the difficulty for local police to enforce a mask ordinance.
“We have a small community police department that would be seriously burdened by such a law,” he said. “JPD isn’t going to write you a ticket if you don’t wear a mask, but there’s no question that you should wear one. It is a simple way to reduce transmission of the virus — to protect your family and mine. It is a simple way to protect our first responders, hospital staff and teachers. It is a simple way to support our businesses.”
He even addressed the most common issues raised by opponents to mask-wearing, and encouraged them to seek out scientific facts directly from the CDC or Tulsa’s St. Francis Health System.
“Yes, masks can be misused. Yes, there were mixed messages in the early days of the pandemic from health officials, when masks were in short supply for hospital staff. Yes, there are some with certain health conditions who may be better off without masks. However, it is abundantly clear at this point that the vast majority of us should be wearing them," Lee said. "Masks, while not a silver bullet by any stretch, are the best tool we have right now to slow the spread.”
At a meeting set for Monday, Claremore’s city council will consider codifying a recommendation for residents to wear face masks that cover their nose and mouth in public places to help stop the spread of COVID-19 – but it’s not a citywide mandate.
“COVID-19 is a very serious illness, and we need to try to stop the spread in our community. Experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommend facial coverings,” said Claremore Mayor Bill Flanagan in a written press statement.
The Creek County Commission last week mandated masks and temperature checks in the courthouse at the urging of judges. The policy went into effect at noon the very same day, July 13, said Sherry Bennett, First Deputy Court Clerk of Creek County.
Officials in Owasso discussed mask requirements in a work session on the heels of Tulsa’s new city-wide mask ordinance. For the meantime, they will continue to implore residents to adhere to strict sanitation and social distancing protocols but leave the decision to require face coverings to individual operators of local establishments open to the public.
“We discussed it, from scientific studies to what the CDC and the WHO (World Health Organization) said,” Owasso Mayor Bill Bush said. “I think that there’s other ways to encourage the public to be responsible than trying to mandate that they have to wear a mask right now.”
Jennifer Rush, a city spokeswoman, said Bixby's active cases of COVID have remained steady at 30 to 40 over the past few weeks, so the city council there will “reevaluate policies” based on the latest data when they meet again in about 10 days.
In a written statement, Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie, said, “We are closely monitoring the situation daily. Citizens are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public and respect the businesses that may have a mask policy. Please practice good hand washing and social distancing whenever possible."
Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story
