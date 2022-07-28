Study: Oklahoma women earn about 75 cents for every dollar earned by men

A nonprofit is seeking change after a study found that Oklahoma women earned an average of 74.5 cents for every dollar earned by men during 2015 to 2019.

Representatives of non-partisan United Women's Empowerment shared the stat during a virtual presentation Thursday of an Oklahoma State University Spears School of Business study into the status of women in the state.

The gender earnings gap outpaces the average of the U.S. and grows greater for women of color in the state, lead study author Laura Ahlstrom said, with Hispanic women earning 50 cents on the man's dollar and Black women, 58.

Another study showed that if the state continues the status quo, women will not close the gender wage gap until 2076, Ahlstrom said.

"Through our work over the last 31 years, we know too many women remain on the sidelines because they face unnecessary obstacles such as pay inequality, access to affordable childcare, limited family leave, entrepreneurship restrictions, sexual harassment and inadequate public policies," said United WE President and CEO Wendy Doyle. "All of these issues disproportionately effect women, yet they are solvable.

"If we can get women back to work, participating as entrepreneurs or back in the workplace we can have the potential to grow Oklahoma's state economy by as much as 15 percent by 2025."

Oklahoma women lag behind their national peers and regional men in several key areas, Ahlstrom said, including employment and earnings, access to affordable childcare and poverty and social insurance.

A yearlong dig into the data further quantified Wallethub's most recent ranking of Oklahoma as the worst state in the nation for women's equality.

But researchers announced they will also seek anecdotal evidence to establish a path forward through at least five statewide town halls over the next two years, and the establishment of an Oklahoma Women's Economic Development Task Force in "the single largest effort in the history of Oklahoma to listen and address the economic needs of women," Doyle said.

The task force will be made up of at least 25 diverse women across geography, industry and occupation bounds to support the town halls and inform next-step recommendations in the final town hall report, a method Doyle said has already proven successful in the organization's similar efforts in Kansas and Missouri.

Ahlstrom, an assistant professor in the Economics department of the Spears School of Business, said the university study found only 56 percent of Oklahoma women participate in the labor force, and the majority are minimum-wage workers.

Researchers identified access to affordable childcare as one of the main barriers to women in the workforce.

The annual childcare cost of one infant in Oklahoma in 2020 was $8,490 a year or $745 a month, Ahlstrom said, which is more than annual in-state tuition at a four-year public university. The study found the cost of two children ate up an average of about 20 percent of a married couple's income and just under 70% of a single parent's income.

On top of those figures, the study showed a sharp decline in the number of licensed childcare facilities between 2015 and 2021; dropping from 3,558 in 2015 to a low of 2,685 during the pandemic year of 2020. The number increased by more than 10 percent in 2021 to 2,964, but the rebound still came short of the strength held prior to the pandemic.

"There are three times as many children as there are spaces in available licensed childcare facilities for many Oklahomans," Ahlstrom said.

The study also found that among adults ages 25 to 64, women in Oklahoma have higher poverty rates than men in the state and women in the U.S. on average.

The poverty rate for women ages 65 and over increased between 2015 and 2019, a point Ahlstrom noted was particularly concerning considering data from the most recent census indicates that the state is aging.

The percent of Oklahoma women without health insurance also increased in the same time period, Ahlstrom said, placing the state with the second highest number of uninsured women in the country, according to the Wallethub study.

United WE plans a $550,000 investment over the next two years to see the town halls and task force come to fruition, Doyle said, as well as research child care licensing requirements, launch an educational campaign and bolster a project intended to encourage diversity for appointed civic board and commission positions.

"More than ever, we must unite to advance and support policies that strengthen Oklahoma women and families for the economic development of the state," Doyle said. "But, we cannot do it alone, so we are actively having conversations and seeking funding partners to help execute this important plan in Oklahoma."

