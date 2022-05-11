Student in custody after bomb threat cleared at Sand Springs schools, police say

A Sand Springs Public Schools student was taken into custody after a bomb threat early Wednesday.
The threat targeting Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center was received around 8:15 a.m., according to district officials.
Sand Springs Police responded, and all students were evacuated on reports of a possible explosive device. Authorities believed the threat came from an eighth grade student, police said.
Tulsa Police Department's K9 unit helped sweep the campus. Once the schools were deemed safe, students returned to class around 10 a.m., officials said.
