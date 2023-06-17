Chronic student absenteeism is up across post-pandemic Oklahoma, and the problem is far worse for students in Tulsa Public Schools — and showing no signs of improvement.

Educators and experts alike say the latest trend data should serve as a wake-up call for schools and parents alike.

“The pandemic broke the habit of attendance. Even for adults, we’re saying, ‘What? I have to go to the office every day?’” said Phyllis Jordan, associate director at FutureEd, a Georgetown University-based think tank.

In partnership with the national Attendance Works initiative, Jordan has authored a new May report sounding the alarm about national, downward trends and offering schools simple, research-based strategies for addressing post-pandemic student absenteeism.

“There’s this real disconnection from school, disconnection with teachers, friends, even a favorite class or club,” Jordan said. “There’s a lot of different reasons — what’s going on in the school and what’s going on outside the school — but schools need to work to reestablish that connection.”

The State of Oklahoma recently downgraded the public school system here to a “D” grade in the category of chronic absenteeism on the most recent school report cards.

Schools are measured on how many students miss 10% or more of the academic year for any reason, including excused absences, because research has repeatedly shown that kind of chronic absenteeism places students at academic risk.

In 2021-22, the percentage of public school students across the state who did not miss 10% or more of the school year was down to 80.5%, compared to 85.97% in 2018-19 and 86.51% in 2017-18.

For TPS, the percentage of students not chronically absent fell far further, from the 78th percentile in 2017-18 and 2018-19 all the way to 54.62% in 2021-22.

And district leaders say the figures for the 2022-23 academic year that just concluded were no better.

“We would anticipate similar data for this current school year when (state) report cards come out next year,” said Stacey Vinson, instructional superintendent for secondary schools at TPS. “Parents understanding the importance of kids being at school every day, from pre-K all the way through 12th grade, is really important.

“The standard for attendance hasn’t changed — it hasn’t changed because the data still shows that it’s really good for you to be there.”

Parents may not realize how quickly nine days of excused and unexcused absences plus disciplinary matters per semester can add up and qualify their child for being considered chronically absent.

And with students worldwide impacted by pandemic-related learning interruptions, the timing couldn’t be more detrimental.

Schools are already rapidly burning through pandemic relief funds for student learning interventions, but Jordan said these new, extraordinary levels of absenteeism threaten to undermine those efforts to get kids caught up.

“Tutoring, after-school programs, summer school are not going to make up enough if a student doesn’t show up for school,” said Jordan.

Greatest challenges

Reasons for chronic absenteeism vary widely.

To help policymakers and educators respond to the post-pandemic absenteeism crisis, FutureEd and Attendance Works created a comprehensive playbook of more than two dozen strategies that schools have used successfully, with real-world examples.

Jordan and local school leaders alike say identifying the most common barriers to students getting to school at each site is key.

“Transportation is a huge factor. They might live too close to catch the bus, but there might be safety risks to walking, including violence,” said Jordan. “Also, a lot of kids moved to a different location during the pandemic and there has been a wave of evictions because the eviction moratoriums have ended. Transportation, housing instability and homelessness — all of these factors have been compounded.”

Stephanie Andrews, executive director for student and family services at TPS, confirmed those are all common challenges among local families.

She also thinks it’s noteworthy that the Tulsa district is seeing record numbers of mental health challenges requiring service referrals among its student population.

“We are still seeing quite a bit of a trauma response to the pandemic. We still have a lot of young people experiencing pretty intense anxiety and depression. There were so many who had family members that actually died. Adolescent mental health is in the toilets, just like it is across the nation,” Andrews said. “Of course, some adolescents have always had this sort of aversion, when you think of seventh, eighth, ninth grade, worried about being bullied, feeling really odd in your skin. Like that was always like that, right? Yeah. Put some mental health in there. Add in some trauma from a global pandemic and we’re seeing kids that are really having difficulty getting in the building.”

Andrews said just like many workplaces for adults have become much more hybrid in blending in-person with home-based work, students are experiencing learning environments that afford them much more flexibility for computer-based instructional offerings.

That has meant for much more casual attitudes toward showing up for class in person, even among the highest achievers.

Jordan said schools need to focus on relationships with students and the relevance of what they’re being asked to learn, such as ethnic studies programs and career connections.

“Schools have got to give them that reason to show up. A big piece of that is reaching out to the families,” she said. “A lot of times, families don’t know the academic consequences and they don’t appreciate the connection of academic success to attendance. Parents need to know that.”

For many years, TPS parents have been able to access their students’ information on the district’s online portal and receive automated phone call alerts.

But beginning last year, the district stepped up its outreach with weekly grade and attendance updates sent to parents’ emails.

A significant challenge to outreach has been keeping parents’ contact information up to date, so they can receive phone calls and emails from their child’s school.

Still, Vinson said, “There’s a whole lot more that schools can do — having welcoming environments, making sure that the kids have engaging topics and challenging content in their classes, that they’re getting the support they need — particularly post pandemic.”

New approaches working

Some school sites in Tulsa have tried new strategies and they’re already seeing success in student attendance.

At McClure Elementary School, near 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue, educators set attendance goals for students, and then did constant outreach to parents to build relationships, communicate those goals and find them supports when needed.

The school also successfully lobbied for 100 more students to receive school bus transportation because that has been a major barrier.

“McClure is a walking community. We were asking elementary students as young as 4 to walk from I-44 to 61st Street, and 71st Street or as far as Riverside — with no sidewalks, very little street lighting, and a high homeless population,” said Principal Tiffany Ann Morgan. “Our social worker, attendance clerk and dean worked closely together to support families in where bus stops were, bus rider safety and meeting the needs of families and students, so they felt valued and that they belonged at McClure.”

High schools in Tulsa face the steepest climb since good student attendance rates have cratered.

One year before the pandemic hit, students in grades 9-12 posted percentages of good attendance — meaning not chronically absent — between 74.4% in ninth grade to 69.1% in 12th grade.

For 2021-22, those figures had fallen to between 46.8% in ninth grade to 40% for 12th grade.

That means 5 or 6 out of every 10 high-schoolers in the district is missing 18 or more days of school and considered chronically absent.

In January, the principal at Central Middle and High School went directly to students, teachers and parents to make clear the district and state expectations for attendance.

He created an appeals committee where students and their families have to face him, and Central’s lead counselor and dean of students to explain low attendance, how students will recover lost instructional time and how parents will improve monitoring of their child’s attendance.

“They were all sent an email that presented 10 facts regarding the importance of school attendance, our district policy and how we are at Central treating our instructional time as being sacred and protected. These expectations were not optional, and we were very clear through our communication that they were not,” said Central Principal Jason Gilley. “We started this in January, and our attendance went up every month with the exception of a 0.1% decrease in May. We are in the process of re-vitalizing our PTA, and hope to involve them this upcoming year on setting expectations, as well as supports.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.