Strong cold front tonight brings big weather changes this week

The Tulsa area will see temperatures in the 90s for about two more days before a strong cold front brings major changes to the area Tuesday night, forecasters said.
Parts of eastern Oklahoma could see another ½ inch to 2 inches of rain through the weekend.
High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to plunge about 20 degrees with the passing of the front, along with chances of rain, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"The severe weather threat will be limited as the boundary will push south of the stronger flow aloft and will have a tendency to undercut the storms," forecasters said.
"Pockets of locally heavy rainfall are possible however. Depending on where these rains fall, some flooding issues are possible as well.
"Strong and gusty north winds are possible, especially across northeast Oklahoma, behind the front Tuesday night into Wednesday."
Tulsa-area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65. Wind around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 5 mph.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a high near 74. North wind 5 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph with 30% chance of showers.
Friday: A 40% chance of shower and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a high near 76.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 and 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 85 and 40% chance of storms.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a low near 64 and 20% chance of storms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
