Strong cold front tonight brings big weather changes this week

The Tulsa area will see temperatures in the 90s for about two more days before a strong cold front brings major changes to the area Tuesday night, forecasters said.

Parts of eastern Oklahoma could see another ½ inch to 2 inches of rain through the weekend.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to plunge about 20 degrees with the passing of the front, along with chances of rain, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"The severe weather threat will be limited as the boundary will push south of the stronger flow aloft and will have a tendency to undercut the storms," forecasters said.

"Pockets of locally heavy rainfall are possible however. Depending on where these rains fall, some flooding issues are possible as well.

"Strong and gusty north winds are possible, especially across northeast Oklahoma, behind the front Tuesday night into Wednesday."

Tulsa-area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.