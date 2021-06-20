Strong cold front to bring rain, temporary relief from heat

A strong cold front is expected to bring rain and lower high temperatures into the 70s and 80s early this week, forecasters said.

"Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along and north of the cold front," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"A few strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs on Monday ranging from the mid 70s north to the upper 80s south."

The front is expected to pass through the Tulsa area on Monday morning, with temperatures gradually falling into the mid-60s, forecasters said.

Tuesday's high will be 82, but temperatures will return to the mid-90s by Thursday, the weather service said.

High temperatures have been in the mid- to upper-90s for more than the last week. Since June 10, EMSA medics have responded to more than 95 heat-related illness calls in its Tulsa service area, the agency said.

The average temperature in Tulsa is 88.4 degrees in June.

The Tulsa area forecast:

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.