Strong cold front to bring chance of storms Sunday night

A strong cold front is expected to bring a chance of storms for southeast Oklahoma on Sunday night, forecasters said.

The front is also expected to drop temperatures more than 20 degrees from Sunday to Monday, with north winds gusting to 25 mph and highs in the upper 40s on Monday in Tulsa, the National Weather Service said.

Storms could develop along the front just southeast of Tulsa after 8 p.m., forecasters said.

"Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats, with a very low, but non-zero, tornado threat," forecasters said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has southeast Oklahoma in the "marginal" category for severe weather Sunday, the lowest on a five-tier scale.

Most of Arkansas and parts of far southeastern Oklahoma are in the "slight" category for severe weather, the second-lowest on the scale.

High temperatures in the Tulsa area a gradually expected to increase during the week until another front moves through the area on Friday night, forecasters said.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Tulsa area on Sunday night, with no precipitation in the forecast until Friday night, according to the weather service.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.