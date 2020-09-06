Strong cold front to bring big weather changes this week

The Tulsa area will see temperatures in the 90s for about two more days before a strong cold front brings major changes to the area Tuesday night, forecasters said.
High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to plunge at least 30 degrees with the passing of the front, along with chances of rain, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"The severe weather threat will be limited as the boundary will push south of the stronger flow aloft and will have a tendency to undercut the storms," forecasters said.
"Pockets of locally heavy rainfall are possible however. Depending on where these rains fall, some flooding issues are possible as well.
"Strong and gusty north winds are possible, especially across northeast Oklahoma, behind the front Tuesday night into Wednesday."
Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 50s, with unseasonably cool weather for the rest of the week.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 50. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
