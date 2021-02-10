String of domestic slayings points to desperation, experts say, reminding that 'there is help available'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This pandemic is wearing on people,” Lyall said. “There’s an end in sight but it’s still pretty far away. There’s a sense of hopelessness we’re all dealing with. Some can deal with that easier than others, so it’s extra important to check on everybody if you think something is not right.”

Red flags include a sense of uneasiness or inability to reach a particular family member or friend, even if there wasn’t violence in a relationship prior to the pandemic. If one is unable to talk on the phone with a loved one, video call them or see them, it’s likely they’re being purposefully isolated.

Attention should also be paid to partners who have access to weapons or who have threatened to harm or kill in the past, as well as issues that could arise with recent changes to domestic life, such as custody changes, a divorce or issuance of a protective order.

Whether you’re the one using violence, receiving violence or the one who has knowledge of violence, DVIS wants to hear from you, Lyall said. Family members of those suffering or possibly suffering violence are encouraged to call the line for help.