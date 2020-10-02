Strained hospitals have OU's COVID-19 chief concerned a bad flu season could quickly overwhelm system

Some Oklahoma hospitals already are "relatively full," and OU's chief COVID-19 officer is concerned a bad flu season could swiftly overwhelm the state's hospital system.
Dr. Dale Bratzler on Friday offered an end-of-week update on COVID-19 in which he expressed concern for strained hospital capacity in recent days while noting a record number of confirmed COVID-positive patient hospitalizations were reported Thursday.
"I happen to know one of the medical directors in Tulsa that called me and basically said, 'Why were patients coming to Tulsa?'" Bratzler said. "And when I looked we had filled up a good chunk of ICU beds in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, and it was getting difficult to find new beds for COVID patients for a short period of time.
"So there were a few patients from the Oklahoma City metro area that were transferred over to Tulsa."
The state on Thursday reported 568 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals — a record that topped the prior high of 554 on Tuesday.
The overall number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was 623, which includes potential cases, not just confirmed. The record for overall hospitalizations was reported July 28 at 663.
Bratzler said the state already is grappling with nursing shortages — "the big problem we're dealing with now" — and that a larger surge could cause problems.
Bratzler, who also is OU Medicine's enterprise chief quality officer, said that adding additional beds for COVID-19 in many hospitals requires relying on contracted nurses or closing other services, such as elective surgeries. Texas recruited away a lot of agency nurses during its outbreak, he said.
"We already have hospitals that are relatively full, particularly with our ICU beds filling up because of COVID-19 patients," Bratzler said. "So if we were to have a bad flu season, I think we could see overwhelming our hospital capacity pretty quickly."
There also have been issues in the Stillwater area.
Bratzler said he spoke with a Stillwater Medical Center physician who told him the hospital recently has been experiencing transfers from smaller communities that don't have the capability or ICU beds to care for COVID-19 patients.
So Stillwater opened about five additional beds, he said.
"We've seen it move fairly steadily into the rural communities of our state — rural communities and rural counties," Bratzler said. "So if you actually look at the population incidence of COVID-19, it is higher in many of our rural counties now than it is in Tulsa or Oklahoma County or Cleveland County — our most populace counties.
"Even though they have more cases, they're not having as many cases per population."
Bratzler emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot, as well as proper mask usage.
He said there is robust research that shows how important it is to cover your mouth and nose. The most receptors in your body to which the virus will attach is in your nose.
So the nose is not only highly susceptible to breathing in the disease, but exhaling through the nose can release a lot of the virus.
"So it's incredibly important you wear your mask properly," he said.
Bratzler also touched on the effort to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.
He said he believes one or two vaccines in clinical trials will be presented to the FDA by the end of the year for potential approval. He thinks it will be "well into next year" before there is widespread availability of a vaccine.
"I think it's just really important we remember we're not through this yet," Bratzler said. "We're going to see more deaths in our state because we have such a large population of Oklahomans that are sick enough to be in the hospital and also sick enough to be in the intensive care unit."
