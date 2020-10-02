Strained hospitals have OU's COVID-19 chief concerned a bad flu season could quickly overwhelm system

Bratzler emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot, as well as proper mask usage.

He said there is robust research that shows how important it is to cover your mouth and nose. The most receptors in your body to which the virus will attach is in your nose.

So the nose is not only highly susceptible to breathing in the disease, but exhaling through the nose can release a lot of the virus.

"So it's incredibly important you wear your mask properly," he said.

Bratzler also touched on the effort to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he believes one or two vaccines in clinical trials will be presented to the FDA by the end of the year for potential approval. He thinks it will be "well into next year" before there is widespread availability of a vaccine.

"I think it's just really important we remember we're not through this yet," Bratzler said. "We're going to see more deaths in our state because we have such a large population of Oklahomans that are sick enough to be in the hospital and also sick enough to be in the intensive care unit."

