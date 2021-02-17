Storm's impact on utility bills unclear, but forecast not looking sunny

As if the cold and snow weren’t bad enough, Oklahomans could soon be facing another unpleasant reality — higher utility bills.

The question is, how high?

“There is no doubt that, obviously, there have been for our region natural gas prices skyrocketing, and suppliers began jacking up their prices,” said Matt Skinner, spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. “Not everybody, but some really, really upped them.

“What that means for us on our bills, certainly there is upward pressure, but ... speaking for the commission, we’ll have to wait and see what is filed.”

Natural gas is used not only to heat businesses and homes, but it is a major source of energy for utilities like PSO, which uses it to power six of its plants.

Alex Schott, director of customer communications for Oklahoma Natural Gas, acknowledged that prices are going up.

“(For) our suppliers, the wells that froze over have caused a supply shortage, which in turn has caused the prices to go up,” Schott said. “... We know that there will be an impact, it’s just really early to tell.”