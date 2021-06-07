Storms, heavy rains result in flooding, road closures; shelter opened in Okmulgee

Showers and thunderstorms dumped more than 3 inches of rain in some areas of eastern Oklahoma on Monday, resulting in several flood warnings and road closures.
Okmulgee County was among the areas hardest hit with numerous flooded roadways, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Several water rescues were reported in the county and the American Red Cross had set up a shelter at First United Methodist Church, 302 S. Seminole Ave., in Okmulgee for those displaced by the flooding, Okmulgee County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.
A flash flood warning was in effect from Monday morning to 3:45 p.m. for the entire county. A flood warning was in effect until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"Between 3 and 13 inches of rain (based on radar estimates) have fallen in the warned area, which has led to substantial flooding," the weather service said.
City of Okmulgee, Okmulgee County Emergency Management and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management are requesting residents affected to report flooding and storm damage online at www.damage.ok.gov.
Other flood warnings were issued for areas south of Okmulgee County and in parts of Tulsa and Creek counties.
The Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 3.05 inches of rain Monday at its measuring site in the city of Okmulgee as of 5 p.m.
High water forced officials to close U.S. 75 at the U.S. 62 interchange in Okmulgee for about two hours on Monday morning.
Eufaula recorded 3.27 inches of rain Monday as of 5 p.m., according to the Mesonet.
The Mesonet site at Tulsa recorded 0.58 inches and the site at Bixby recorded 1.24 inches.
Tulsa averages 4.65 inches of rain for the entire month of June, the second highest month after May's average of 5.73 inches, according to the weather service.
A flash flood watch remained in effect for much of southeast Oklahoma through Tuesday morning, including Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha and Sequoyah counties.
The forecast was for continued rain chances in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, with a gradual drying and warming trend by later in the week.
High temperatures in the Tulsa area were expected to be in the upper 80s on Wednesday and lower 90s by Friday, forecasters said.
The average high temperature for June in Tulsa is 88.4 degrees, according to the weather service, with an average of 14.2 days above 90 degrees.