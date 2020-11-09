Storms expected overnight; 'marginal' risk for severe weather

Thunderstorms with large hail and gusty winds are possible Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
"Gusty southerly winds continue Monday ahead of a cold front that will move through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Tuesday," forecasters said.
"Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase with the approach and passage of the front on Monday night and into Tuesday. A few of these storms may be strong to marginally severe, with the primary threat being hail to the size of quarters."
NWS Tulsa forecasters said instability near the cold front pushes the potential of severe storms "mainly northwest of Interstate 44."
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa and most of northern and central Oklahoma in the "marginal" category for severe weather on Monday, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.
"Marginally severe hail and gusty thunderstorms winds will be a possibility as storms increase across the region Monday evening into the overnight," the SPC said.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will return Friday into the weekend as another low pressure system moves through the Southern Plains, forecasters said.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday night: 50% chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 53 by 5 p.m. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
