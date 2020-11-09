Storms expected overnight; 'marginal' risk for severe weather

Thunderstorms with large hail and gusty winds are possible Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

"Gusty southerly winds continue Monday ahead of a cold front that will move through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Tuesday," forecasters said.

"Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase with the approach and passage of the front on Monday night and into Tuesday. A few of these storms may be strong to marginally severe, with the primary threat being hail to the size of quarters."

NWS Tulsa forecasters said instability near the cold front pushes the potential of severe storms "mainly northwest of Interstate 44."

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa and most of northern and central Oklahoma in the "marginal" category for severe weather on Monday, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.

"Marginally severe hail and gusty thunderstorms winds will be a possibility as storms increase across the region Monday evening into the overnight," the SPC said.