Storm system dumps 1.5 inches of rain on some areas; wind gusts up to 50 mph expected Thursday

A strong storm system that earlier this week slammed the U.S. West Coast dropped more than 1.5 inches of rain in less than 24 hours on some areas of eastern Oklahoma Wednesday.

As of 4:30 p.m., 0.90 inches had fallen in Tulsa, according to the official recording site at Tulsa International Airport used by the National Weather Service.

Much of the eastern part of the state had received more than an inch of rain as of Wednesday evening, with some areas at nearly 2 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

Additional rain was forecast through Thursday morning.

Despite several hours of steady rain on Wednesday morning into the afternoon, the amounts were not close to Tulsa's 24-hour rainfall record for October, which is more than 5 inches, according to National Weather Service records.

Very windy conditions are expected Thursday, especially during the morning hours, with gusts from the north in excess of 40 mph likely for most across eastern Oklahoma with some locations along and west of U.S. 75 approaching gusts near 50 mph.

"... take time ... to secure loose items, such as lawn furniture and trash cans, that may be tossed by winds," forecasters said.