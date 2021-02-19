Storm-induced water woes send area school districts to distance learning

Six area schools will stay in distance learning come Monday thanks to water woes brought on by the recent stretch of ice and snow.

On Friday afternoon, officials with Jenks Public Schools announced that its freshman academy, high school and alternative center will not return to campus until March 1 while crews repair and dry out about 25 classrooms that were impacted by multiple water line leaks.

Students from the three impacted schools will be able to pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily on the north side of the Jenks High School cafeteria.

JPS spokesman Rob Loeber said the leaks were scattered across multiple buildings, with the most in the freshman academy and building Nos. 5 and 6. The first leak was discovered on Feb. 13, with additional leaks unearthed over the course of several days.

"If it was just one or two classrooms, we could shuffle things around and have teachers float as needed," he said. "There's just too much damage and it affects too many teachers and students."