'Stop Asian Hate' rally to be held Friday afternoon in Tulsa

Lococo said her grocery runs are one of the few times she leaves home due to the pandemic, and she said she enjoys having a safe place where she can spend as much time as she wants to shop — mask included.

"Every week I'm here. I love to go outside the house," she said, adding that "I just stayed home the last year, and I'm tired of that, so I want to go out more this year."

Though Le described Tulsa as a good place to live and has largely felt safe in the market, he said he knows not all Asian Americans can say the same, particularly those in larger cities.

As an example, he cited a report from this month about a ramen noodle restaurant in San Antonio that was vandalized with anti-Asian slurs in apparent retaliation for the owner's decision to keep a mask policy in place there after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded that state's mask ordinance.

"It's pretty much hating on Asians, maybe thinking we brought the coronavirus here. That's what I hear people say, you know?" Le said. "Sometimes you hear randomly things like 'go back to your country' or whatever. But I just listen, and I don't ever say anything back."