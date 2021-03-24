'Stop Asian Hate' rally set Friday afternoon in Tulsa

The Nam Hai market also serves as a regional shopping hub for Asian-Americans living outside Tulsa, such as Tien Lococo of Locust Grove, who was there Tuesday with her husband and daughter to purchase fresh Vietnamese food ingredients that aren't available near her. Lococo said the grocery runs are one of the few times she leaves home due to the pandemic and enjoyed having a safe place where she can spend as much time as she wants to shop — mask included.

"Every week I'm here. I love to go outside the house," she said, adding that "I just stayed home the last year and I'm tired of that, so I want to go out more this year."

Though Le described Tulsa as being a good place to live and has largely felt safe while in the market, he said he knows that's not the case for everyone, particularly for Asian-Americans living in larger cities.

As an example, he cited a report from this month about a ramen noodle restaurant in San Antonio that was vandalized with anti-Asian slurs in apparent retaliation for the owner's decision to keep a mask policy in place there.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced he would rescind the state's mask wearing ordinance.