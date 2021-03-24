'Stop Asian Hate' rally set Friday afternoon in Tulsa

Downtown Tulsa will be host Friday afternoon to a rally raising awareness of hate crimes committed against Asians living in the United States amid reports of violence and harassment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a deadly attack in Georgia that left eight people dead.
But even though public interest in the issue has increased in recent months, local activists say such incidents are not new.
"With the start of the pandemic, it definitely brought more national awareness to attacks on Asian-Americans," said Jade Nguyen, a Tulsa college student who also works as a nail artist at a local salon.
"I can't speak for anybody else in the community, but my parents were sort of taught to be silent about our trauma and struggle, like if they were to speak out it could cause them more trauma.
"That's definitely played a part of how the silence has been there, but the attack in Georgia last week broke the camel's back, so to speak."
Nguyen is among those who organized the "Stop Asian Hate" rally, scheduled to begin 4 p.m. Friday at the Center of The Universe. She said there will be guest speakers and likely a march that will end in the area of Guthrie Green, where attendees can congregate safely and socially distance.
Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy organization for Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, said it reported roughly 3,800 reports from the public of anti-Asian altercations within the past year, the majority of which were slurs and harassment.
Nguyen said even seemingly minor comments can "easily erupt" into violence and believed the attack at Atlanta massage businesses that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, was motivated at least partly by anti-Asian bias.
"I've seen (reports of) multiple places being vandalized or robbed simply due to being an Asian restaurant or an Asian store," Nguyen said.
Tulsa Police Department spokesman Danny Bean said Wednesday the agency's Community Engagement Unit is aware of potential feelings of vulnerability among Asian-Americans in light of national events. The unit has expressed interest in doing outreach to keep an open line of communication in the event of an incident locally, Bean said.
"Even though we sort of live in the South in ways, people don't really think a town like Tulsa can be so diverse," Nguyen said of the dynamic in the city. Nam Le, a manager at Nam Hai Food Market near 21st Street and Garnett Road, agreed and even said he is aware of numerous Asian-Americans who have recently decided to move to Tulsa.
The Nam Hai market also serves as a regional shopping hub for Asian-Americans living outside Tulsa, such as Tien Lococo of Locust Grove, who was there Tuesday with her husband and daughter to purchase fresh Vietnamese food ingredients that aren't available near her. Lococo said the grocery runs are one of the few times she leaves home due to the pandemic and enjoyed having a safe place where she can spend as much time as she wants to shop — mask included.
"Every week I'm here. I love to go outside the house," she said, adding that "I just stayed home the last year and I'm tired of that, so I want to go out more this year."
Though Le described Tulsa as being a good place to live and has largely felt safe while in the market, he said he knows that's not the case for everyone, particularly for Asian-Americans living in larger cities.
As an example, he cited a report from this month about a ramen noodle restaurant in San Antonio that was vandalized with anti-Asian slurs in apparent retaliation for the owner's decision to keep a mask policy in place there.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced he would rescind the state's mask wearing ordinance.
"It's pretty much hating on Asians, maybe thinking we brought the coronavirus here. That's what I hear people say, you know?" Le said. "Sometimes you hear randomly things like, 'Go back to your country' or whatever. But I just listen and I don't ever say anything back."
Gesturing to his face mask, he said the thought process from some appeared to be, "Because of you, we're all sick now" once mask wearing became commonplace as a protective measure against COVID-19.
"First of all, we're not Chinese. And all Asians, we're not the same," Le said. "For example, Guatemala and Honduras are different. You can't judge people by their looks or their skin color."
Nguyen said she hopes the rally will positively highlight the diversity of Tulsa's Asian community and create an environment where people feel comfortable to share their experiences and, if needed, start to process them. Le said he was supportive of the idea behind the rally and hopes it will help people realize the importance of respectfulness to each other.
"We definitely want to showcase inclusiveness and say 'Violence is not tolerated here,'" Nguyen said of the event.