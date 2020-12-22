'Stock the Station' fundraiser nets 19,000 meals for food bank

The City of Tulsa's 10th Annual Stock the Station food drive raised more than $4,700 for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, according to a news release.

Although Tulsans previously dropped off non-perishable food items at Tulsa Fire Department stations around the city, 2020's event took place fully online on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online monetary donations will amount to about 19,000 meals for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma thanks to a matching gift from the George Kaiser Family Foundation, according to a news release.

"The Food Bank is thrilled with the results of the City of Tulsa’s annual drive," said Lori Long, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. "Under Mayor Bynum’s leadership, the community pulled together as Tulsans do when their neighbors are hurting. Switching over to an online giving drive was an unknown for the city and for us."

The donations go a long way for a service that has seen greater need amid the pandemic's economic strain, officials said.

Since March, the food bank has reportedly distributed 35% more food than it did over the same time frame in 2019.

