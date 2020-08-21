Gov. Kevin Stitt says he’s going to begin releasing the private White House COVID-19 weekly report that now recommends a statewide mask mandate, along with closing down bars and restricting restaurants in hot spots of Oklahoma.
Stitt previously has said Dr. Deborah Birx made no specific recommendations to him while visiting privately with a handful of state officials Aug. 16. However, the latest White House document that recommends several concrete actions is dated the same day, Aug. 16.
Birx, a high-ranking infectious disease adviser for the White House since 2014, wasn’t made available to reporters after the Tulsa meeting as she has done while visiting other states.
She is a point person on the White House Coronavirus Task Force that produces the weekly COVID-19 reports, containing county-level data for governors and state health officials. The Center for Public Integrity has been publishing the documents, which haven’t been released to the public through official means.
The reports provide policy recommendations for state and local governments based on their specific data, as well as messaging suggestions.
Baylee Lakey, spokesperson for the governor, on Friday said that Birx didn’t present nor discuss the Aug. 16 report with Stitt during her stop in Tulsa.
Responding in a statement to questions from the Tulsa World, Stitt said he intends to begin publishing the reports on the state’s coronavirus website.
“The most recent State Report for Oklahoma, prepared by The White House Coronavirus Task Force on Aug. 16 and issued to the states on Aug. 17, was shared earlier this week with the Tulsa Health Department and OKC-County Health Department,” Stitt said in the statement. “And we have asked the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to begin making the reports publicly available each week by posting them to the coronavirus.health.ok.gov dashboard.”
Stitt hasn’t implemented a statewide masking order but lately has been seen wearing a face covering himself at media events after sparingly doing so.
Early data show that cities with mask mandates are finding success in tamping down the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to Dr. David Kendrick, OU-Tulsa’s chair of medical informatics.
White House weekly COVID-19 reports
Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday said he found it unusual that Birx wasn’t given an opportunity to speak with reporters.
Bynum said he was surprised to hear from her that there had been eight or so of the weekly COVID-19 reports, adding that he certainly wants access to that data. The mayor said he was only aware of one report dated July 14, which had been leaked to The Center for Public Integrity.
“Is there a frustration that there’s information out there about Tulsa that we’re finding out by accident? Yes,” Bynum told reporters. “And my hope is that we would get that information more readily in the future.”
Michelle Brooks, a spokesperson for Bynum, on Friday said no one has shared the Aug. 16 report with the mayor or the city.
Leanne Stephens, a Tulsa Health Department spokesperson, on Friday said the state Health Department forwarded the document without comment on Tuesday. She said it was the first time THD received such a document in an official capacity and that the department hasn’t distributed it further.
Before Birx’s visit, Stitt on Aug. 13 said his direction to OSDH is to post everything and be as transparent as possible. He said that if there is something not being shared then he absolutely would share it.
Oklahoma is in the “red zone” based on its rate of new daily cases, which is 117 people per 100,000, according to the task force report. The state has a positivity rate of 9.4%, which puts it in the “yellow zone” between 5% and 10%.
Metro areas in the red zone are Tulsa, Enid, McAlester, Fort Smith, Miami and Guymon.
There are 18 counties in the red zone: Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner, Creek, Garfield, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Caddo, Osage, Ottawa, Mayes, McCurtain, McIntosh, Kingfisher, Texas, Pawnee, Choctaw and Coal.
For counties in the red, the report recommends several actions for public officials that include:
• Close bars and gyms, and create outdoor dining opportunities with pedestrian areas.
• Limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Metro areas in the yellow zone are Oklahoma City, Tahlequah, Lawton, Muskogee, Shawnee, Stillwater, Durant, Bartlesville, Ardmore, Weatherford and Ponca City.
There are 26 counties in the yellow: Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian, Le Flore, Cherokee, Comanche, Muskogee, Pottawatomie, Payne, Bryan, Washington, Lincoln, Adair, McClain, Seminole, Hughes, Carter, Delaware, Grady, Logan, Custer, Kay, Latimer, Marshall, Haskell, and Craig.
For counties in the yellow, recommendations include:
• Limit gyms to 25% occupancy and close bars until the percent positive rates are under 3% and create outdoor dining opportunities with pedestrian areas.
• Limit social gatherings to 25 people or fewer.
Dr. Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director, was asked July 30 about the July 14 version of the White House report.
Dart responded that Tulsa County has local data and that local data should drive decisions. He told reporters that he had read some excerpts about closing bars early and reducing restaurants to 25% capacity.
“I don’t know of any business that can function and make a profit at 25% capacity. And, frankly, here in Tulsa County that’s not our main risk,” Dart said. “For here we talk about gatherings. Our main concern right now — the data’s telling us — is things like weddings, camps, sport-related gatherings, long-term care facilities, and we’re starting to see a few cases out of child care.”
