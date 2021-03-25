Stitt staffer's tweets criticizing Tulsa Public Schools get chilly online reception

Although Tulsa Public Schools is back in session, that has not stopped members of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s communications department from continuing its criticism of the district on social media.
On Wednesday afternoon, three Tulsa Public Schools officials and a student from Will Rogers Early College High School spoke on a panel at the U.S. Department of Education’s Safe Schools Reopening Summit about the district’s Care and Connect program and upcoming summer program.
However, the federal government’s decision to include the state’s second largest brick and mortar district in the discussion drew raised electronic eyebrows on social media from the communications staff for the governor’s office.
“Surely this is a typo,” Chief of Communications Charlie Hannema tweeted. “Tulsa? Is there another Tulsa somewhere or are we talking about the one in Oklahoma that was weeks behind and everyone else and is hemorrhaging students?”
Aside from a 10-day stretch in November for early elementary grades, TPS did not resume in-person classes until February, a decision that drew frequent public criticism from Stitt’s office.
On Thursday, Hannema said he was expressing his personal opinion. He also acknowledged that he has not looked at the agenda for the event or was not aware of the topics that the district was slated to speak on at the event.
“There are all sorts of Oklahoma districts who were in person much sooner and I thought one of them would be a better representative,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Education did not respond to requests for additional information about how participating school districts were selected.
A spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools declined to comment. However, other Tulsans, including members of the area’s legislative delegation, publicly took exception to Hannema’s tweets.
Rep. John Waldron is a former social studies teacher at Booker T. Washington High School and most of his house district is within TPS’ attendance area. He acknowledged that TPS’ enrollment declined this year, as was the case for every other brick and mortar public school district in Tulsa County according to the state Department of Education.
Waldron described Hannema’s comments as harmful and a distraction from issues facing the state.
“More than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have happened since December,” he said. “We have had educators and support staff die of COVID, as well as health care workers. All they’re wanting to talk about is the inconvenience caused by the public health response, though. That is not good leadership.”