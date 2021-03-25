Stitt staffer's tweets criticizing Tulsa Public Schools get chilly online reception

Aside from a 10-day stretch in November for early elementary grades, TPS did not resume in-person classes until February, a decision that drew frequent public criticism from Stitt’s office.

On Thursday, Hannema said he was expressing his personal opinion. He also acknowledged that he has not looked at the agenda for the event or was not aware of the topics that the district was slated to speak on at the event.

“There are all sorts of Oklahoma districts who were in person much sooner and I thought one of them would be a better representative,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Education did not respond to requests for additional information about how participating school districts were selected.

A spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools declined to comment. However, other Tulsans, including members of the area’s legislative delegation, publicly took exception to Hannema’s tweets.

Rep. John Waldron is a former social studies teacher at Booker T. Washington High School and most of his house district is within TPS’ attendance area. He acknowledged that TPS’ enrollment declined this year, as was the case for every other brick and mortar public school district in Tulsa County according to the state Department of Education.