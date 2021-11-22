Gov. Kevin Stitt signs congressional, legislative redistricting bills

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed six bills related to legislative and congressional redistricting into law Monday afternoon.

The bills were passed during a special legislative session last week.

Three of the bills reset state House and Senate and U.S. House of Representatives districts for 2022-2032. The other three make one-time adjustments to residency and party registration requirements for candidates.

“I am grateful to members of the Oklahoma Legislature who carried out their constitutional responsibility (in) redrawing these district maps,” said Stitt in a news release.

“Following an open and transparent process that included public input, these maps were passed with majority support in both the House and the Senate and I am pleased to execute the will of Oklahomans by signing these new maps into law.”

The legislative maps were relatively uncontroversial, but Democrats put up a howl about the divvying up of Oklahoma County so that the 5th Congressional District is no longer competitive. A large swath of the county, mostly Democratic, was moved into the 3rd District, which stretches from northwest Tulsa to New Mexico to Altus.