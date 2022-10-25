Stitt signs new attorneys to get lawsuit tossed; Cherokee chief cites 'legal actions against tribes'

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Monday tweeted a response to a report that the state of Oklahoma is hiring new outside legal counsel in its fight with the tribes over gaming compacts.

“More time wasting, resource squandering, goodwill sapping legal actions against tribes in Oklahoma,” Hoskin tweeted around noon Monday on Twitter.

He added a second tweet with simply a hashtag and the words “RememberInNovember,” an apparent reference to the Nov. 8 statewide elections.

Hoskin was responding to a story Monday from KOSU radio that detailed the hiring of new attorneys and the state’s new legal strategy in a federal lawsuit.

The Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation and Citizen Potawatomi Nation sued the U.S. Department of Interior, state of Oklahoma and four Oklahoma tribes in August 2020 in Washington, D.C., federal court after the latter signed gaming compacts with the state of Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Nation and the other plaintiff tribes are seeking to replicate two rulings issued in 2020 by the Oklahoma State Supreme Court, which tossed the four gaming compacts after finding they were illegally negotiated.

Gov. Kevin Stitt approved the gaming compacts with the Comanche Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians of Oklahoma and the Kialegee Tribal Town.

At issue were provisions in the compacts that provided for categories of games that included sports and video game betting, provisions the plaintiff tribes claim are illegal in Oklahoma.

On Oct. 11, members of the Washington D.C.-based law firm Sullivan and Cromwell LP indicated they would be the new counsel for Stitt, who was sued in federal court in his official capacity as the governor of Oklahoma.

The same day, the new attorneys filed a motion indicating the state would be seeking to dismiss the lawsuit outright, based at least in part on the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 Castro-Huerta decision, which granted the state of Oklahoma the right to prosecute non-American Indians when they commit a crime in Indian Country against a tribal member.

“In the wake of that groundbreaking decision, the Governor has conducted a review of pending litigation involving Oklahoma Tribes and the State,” the motion states.

“As a result of that review, Governor Stitt has retained the undersigned and now intends to assert the defense that Plaintiff’s Second Amended Complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted,” the motion states.

The state will file its motion by Nov. 11, according to the court filing.

“We are hopeful that the federal judge will allow us to file a motion to dismiss to put an end to this litigation,” Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison said. “The governor did not initiate this litigation.”