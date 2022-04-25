Stitt signs massive incentives bill to attract major company to northeast Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a bill designed to bring a large manufacturing facility to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.
House Bill 4455 would provide up to $698 million in rebates based on capital investment and job creation.
Last week, the House passed the measure by a vote of 81 to 17. The Senate followed suit, passing it by 41-5.
“On behalf of the business community, all of us at the Tulsa Regional Chamber applaud Gov. Stitt for signing HB 4455 and for the Legislature’s strong support of this bill,” Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal said in a statement. “Their continued determination is making Oklahoma one of the most business-friendly states in our nation.”
The incentive package will pay dividends for years to come, Neal said.
“In an era when the national and even international competition for jobs is fiercer than ever, this incentive package will keep Oklahoma highly competitive, and for that we are most grateful,” Neal said.
- Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges
- Bill Haisten: As OU and OSU drag their feet, Alabama dazzles Owasso's Cole Adams
- Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
- 2021-22 All-World girls basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- Baker Mayfield: Heisman Park statue 'something I really did dream about'
- In an offseason of uncertainty, Mayfield finds comfort in OU homecoming
- 2021-22 All-World boys wrestling: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- Deaths published Friday, April 22, 2022
- Plagued by a mysterious foul odor, Glenpool vows to 'do whatever is necessary to fix the problem'
- 'A really bad Monday': Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one
- Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment
- All-State girls basketball: The state's best 15 players, coach of the year and honorable mention
- Lincoln Riley says he 'could have handled his departure better' in story on Players' Tribune
- Second body found in Arkansas River in as many days, police say
- 'Land of opportunity': Pryor builds on foundation for growth with new wave of investors, jobs
The measure is reportedly to attract a Panasonic electric battery plant to the state.
Video: Stitt seeks economic incentive "kicker" to land largest factory investment in state history.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.