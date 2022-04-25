Stitt signs massive incentives bill to attract major company to northeast Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a bill designed to bring a large manufacturing facility to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

House Bill 4455 would provide up to $698 million in rebates based on capital investment and job creation.

Last week, the House passed the measure by a vote of 81 to 17. The Senate followed suit, passing it by 41-5.

“On behalf of the business community, all of us at the Tulsa Regional Chamber applaud Gov. Stitt for signing HB 4455 and for the Legislature’s strong support of this bill,” Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal said in a statement. “Their continued determination is making Oklahoma one of the most business-friendly states in our nation.”

The incentive package will pay dividends for years to come, Neal said.

“In an era when the national and even international competition for jobs is fiercer than ever, this incentive package will keep Oklahoma highly competitive, and for that we are most grateful,” Neal said.

The measure is reportedly to attract a Panasonic electric battery plant to the state.

