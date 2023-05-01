Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed Senate Bill 613 banning gender-affirming surgery and drug treatments for minors, his office said Monday evening.

"Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” Stitt said in a written statement, “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma."

SB 613 was opposed by LGBTQ advocates and many in the medical community. The measure sparked intense debate in the Legislature as Democrats accused Republicans of concocting a nonexistent crisis at the expense of vulnerable youth, and Republicans accused medical professionals of “mutilating” young people suffering from psychological problems.

In practice, the banned surgeries appear to be very rare among minors. Treatments with hormones and other drugs are more common. There seems to be disagreement about the long-term effects of those drugs.

Last week Stitt vetoed reauthorization of OETA, Oklahoma’s public television network, citing what he said were LGBTQ characters on animated children’s programs as a reason.