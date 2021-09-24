Stitt sets redistricting special session for Nov. 15

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday called for a special session Nov. 15 to address redistricting issues caused by the U.S. Census Bureau's delayed release of 2020 data.

House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said he believed the process can be completed in a week.

Lawmakers will be asked to redraw the state’s congressional districts, and to update and redistrict, as necessary, Oklahoma state legislative districts. They also will be asked to amend deadlines, including but not limited to amending candidacy and residency deadlines.

It appears that the special session call includes a provision to allow the Legislature to adjust the deadlines to meet the residency and registration requirements for certain offices, said Paul Ziriax, state Election Board secretary.

“For example, to file for state representative, current law requires you to be a registered voter and a resident of that district six months prior to the beginning of the candidate filing period,” Ziriax said. “Under current law, that deadline would be in October, before the new districts are drawn and put in place.”

The 2022 candidate filing period runs April 13-15 at the state Capitol. ​