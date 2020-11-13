Stitt removes board president leading inquiries into Epic Charter Schools and board member conflicts of interest, appoints Christian school leader

“I am concerned with the direction that we are headed. It is widely known that there are concerns about the relationship between Epic and two of the virtual charter board members. However, despite these concerns, these individuals remain on the Board.”

Harrington said Stitt should now call on McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat to follow his lead and replace their respective appointees, Shepherd and Hamrick.

“Access to quality online education has never been more important for our students, and our state has an obligation to protect this choice,” he said. “The public should have confidence in the schools that are available to them and in the agencies that oversee them.

"As chair of the SVCSB, I pledged to serve our state’s online charter schools fairly and without bias. I believe that I did, and I stand by my actions with a clear conscience.”

In late October, Assistant Attorney General Marie Schuble recommended that the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board enter into termination proceedings against Epic, the operator of Oklahoma’s largest online public school, called Epic One-on-One, based on the state’s new investigative audit findings that Epic’s operators might have violated fiscal management standards in their contract and various state laws, as well as for “good cause.”