Stitt poised to name Tulsa attorney as Oklahoma AG
Stitt poised to name Tulsa attorney as Oklahoma AG

  Updated
John OConnor

O'Connor

 Courtesy

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to name Tulsa attorney John M. O’Connor as Oklahoma attorney general on Friday, multiple sources said Thursday.

The decision comes after a two-month search in which the governor considered district attorneys, a judge on the Court of Civil Appeals and members of his administration.

O’Connor, 66, is a Republican whose practice focuses on commercial law.

He was nominated for a federal judgeship in 2018 by former President Donald Trump. The American Bar Association rated him unqualified to be a judge, and the Senate Judiciary Committee never voted on his nomination that year. Trump did not renominate him in 2019, and O’Connor withdrew his name from consideration.

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription.

