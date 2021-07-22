Stitt poised to name Tulsa attorney as Oklahoma AG

The decision comes after a two-month search in which the governor considered district attorneys, a judge on the Court of Civil Appeals and members of his administration.

He was nominated for a federal judgeship in 2018 by former President Donald Trump. The American Bar Association rated him unqualified to be a judge, and the Senate Judiciary Committee never voted on his nomination that year. Trump did not renominate him in 2019, and O’Connor withdrew his name from consideration.