Stitt poised to name Tulsa attorney as Oklahoma AG

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to name Tulsa attorney John M. O’Connor as Oklahoma attorney general on Friday, multiple sources said Thursday.
The decision comes after a two-month search in which the governor considered district attorneys, a judge on the Court of Civil Appeals and members of his administration.
O’Connor, 66, is a Republican whose practice focuses on commercial law.
He was nominated for a federal judgeship in 2018 by former President Donald Trump. The American Bar Association rated him unqualified to be a judge, and the Senate Judiciary Committee never voted on his nomination that year. Trump did not renominate him in 2019, and O’Connor withdrew his name from consideration.