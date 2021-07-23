Stitt names Tulsa lawyer as Oklahoma attorney general

Tulsan John O'Connor became Oklahoma's new attorney general on Friday and immediately announced he'll seek the office in his own right in 2022.

O'Connor, 66, was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to complete the term of Republican incumbent Mike Hunter, who resigned earlier this year.

Asked if he would be a candidate in 2022 for a full term, O'Connor quickly dispelled speculation he is serving only as a caretaker.

"I want to get my hands dirty, and that will take longer than 16 months," he said during a press conference Friday at the Rotary Plaza in downtown Tulsa.

O'Connor said he expects to seek the overturn or limiting clarification of the U.S. Supreme Court's Oklahoma v. McGirt decision, which has reconfigured the state's relationship with its largest tribal governments, and will be an enthusiastic supporter of reversing Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights measure.