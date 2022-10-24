Stitt has not endorsed Tulsa City Council challenger, governor's campaign manager says

District 7 City Council candidate Ken Reddick has not been endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the governor’s campaign manager said Monday.

“The governor’s campaign has not endorsed Ken,” said Donnelle Harder. “That is not a shot against Ken by any stretch of the imagination; we just haven’t got involved in the city elections.”

Reddick finished second to incumbent Lori Decter Wright in the August general election. Wright, who was first elected in 2018, won 49.8% of the vote to Reddick’s 23.9%. Under the city’s election laws, a candidate must win more than 50% of the vote to be elected.

Harder said she began to hear about the endorsement last week and checked with her campaign staff and with the governor’s staff to verify whether it was true.

Until recently, Reddick had posted on his Facebook page a campaign ad that included a picture of himself with the governor in front of his office at the state Capitol and a long list of Republican officials he claims have endorsed him.

But Harder said Stitt is not one of them.

“The governor didn’t endorse,” she said. “The governor cannot do endorsement meetings on state property, and I talked to his whole staff as well, just to make sure nothing could have been misconstrued.”

Harder posted a similar statement on her Facebook page Monday afternoon.

"The Stitt for Governor campaign has not endorsed any candidates in the Tulsa City Council elections," Harder wrote.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was on Reddick’s endorsement list, too, and on Monday afternoon he confirmed that he has formally backed Reddick.

“I have probably known Ken personally, gosh, for 10 years, eight to 10 years,” Pinnell said. “Know his family. We have talked about Tulsa development projects for years. It is nothing more than that.”

Pinnell said he has gotten to know Reddick at political events over the last decade but that he does not know Wright well.

“I think I have had maybe one or two conversations with her at different events, but I know Ken, and that’s the long and short of that one,” Pinnell said. “I know Ken, I know his heart, the heart that he has for the city and know him and his family well, and I think he would do a good job.”

Reddick was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, and posted a Facebook picture of himself in front of the U.S. Capitol, surrounded by a large crowd of protesters. Reddick said he made the trip to provide a ride to a veteran who was working security for a local podcaster who planned to broadcast from the event.

Reddick said he did not go to Washington that day to participate in the rallies or to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a Facebook post published later in the day on Jan. 6, he wrote: “Regardless of the typical antics of Antifa, it was an awesome rally and I was honored to be surround (sic) by well over one million America lovin patriots.”

When asked about Reddick's visit to Washington on Jan. 6 and whether that gave him pause about endorsing him, Pinnell said it did not.

“No. … Those are not stories that I am frankly real well aware of as far as who or who hasn’t (or) wasn’t at any rally, or specific to Jan. 6 rallies,” Pinnell said.

Pinnell’s endorsement of Reddick reads as follows: “I trust that Ken Reddick will be a great advantage for small business owners at City Hall. He has a heart for Tulsa and will serve this city well as the next District 7 City Councilor.”

Pinnell said his conversations with Reddick about the race have been focused exclusively on two issues.

“It’s why I put in my quote what I put in my quote,” Pinnell said. “The only conversations that I have had with Ken are about how to make Tulsa the best city that it can be from a development perspective and making sure that we have a safe community.”

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern also is on Reddick’s list of endorsements. Hern’s office confirmed Monday that the congressman has indeed endorsed the challenger.

