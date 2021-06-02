Stitt Cabinet member to seek legal action against former AG Mike Hunter

Felty said the anticipated claims include abuse of process, liable, slander and possibly a civil rights violation.

Felty said the action taken by Hunter against Ostrowe was politically motivated, adding that Hunter was trying to settle a political score concerning Kim Bailey.

Bailey is general counsel at the Oklahoma Insurance Department. Bailey could not be reached for comment.

The Oklahoman reported that Hunter was having an affair.

Felty said the first step will be filing a tort claim act against Hunter.

Felty said that Tuesday evidence preservation letters were sent to Hunter and Baily and several other agencies in anticipation of litigation.

The letters require the preservation of cell phones, including burner phones, computer hard drives, computer tablets and computers servers, Felty said.

Contacted Wednesday, a spokesman for Hunter said the former attorney general referred to the notice of dismissal of the indictment.