Stitt bans TikTok on state-issued devices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday issued an executive order banning the use of TikTok on state issued computers, cell phones and other devices, citing security concerns.

“Maintaining the cybersecurity of state government is necessary to continue to serve and protect Oklahoma citizens and we will not participate in helping the Chinese Communist Party gain access to government information,” Stitt said.

The social media platform has more than one 1 billion global users, with over 135 million users in the United States. It is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

ByteDance may gain control of crucial user information stored on mobile devices through TikTok’s broad data collection policies, including internet browsing data, keystrokes and location information, according to Stitt’s office.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned these practices may be used to influence Americans or control or compromise software on millions of devices, according to Stitt’s office.

The Chinese Communist Party may attain personal information because ByteDance is headquartered in China, where national security laws compel companies operating in China to share their data with the government upon request, according to Stitt’s office.

ByteDance previously refused to cease this data flow to the Chinese government despite the United States Committee on Foreign Investment’s request to do so, according to Stitt’s office.

The Chinese Communist Party may use Americans’ user information for sensitive intelligence gathering, intellectual property theft and other illicit purposes, according to Stitt’s office.

Several government entities, including the U.S. military and the Transportation Security Administration, and other states, have banned downloading or using the TikTok application or visiting the TikTok website on government-issued devices, according to Stitt’s office.

Federal Communications Commission officials and a bipartisan coalition of United States senators support a complete ban on TikTok due to its unique national security risks, according to Stitt’s office.

Permitting the downloading or use of the TikTok application or visiting the TikTok website on government issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity would be contrary to the interests of Oklahoma and its citizens, according to Stitt’s office.

The order said that that no executive branch employee or agency of the state shall download or use the TikTok application or visit the TikTok website on government networks or government-issued devices, including state-issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity.

The order said TikTok shall be blacklisted from state networks and state-managed devices.

Moreover, to the fullest extent of the law, no person or entity who contracts with the state shall download or use the TikTok application or visit the TikTok website on government networks or other state-owned or state-leased equipment, according to the executive order.

Video: FBI director raises security concerns about TikTok.