Stitt appoints former Gateway Mortgage employee to State Board of Education

Claremore resident Sarah Lepak has been appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma State Board of Education to fill an unexpired term that ends April 2, 2023.
Lepak is the adult daughter of Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, and according to her LinkedIn page, was employed previously at Stitt's company, Gateway Mortgage.
She previously applied for a vacancy on the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and since her own mother, Linda Lepak, serves on the Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission, her mother had to recuse from the task of narrowing the list of applicants to refer to the governor.
The vacant seat on the state Board of Education for Congressional District 2 was previously held by Claremore Mayor Bill Flanagan, who resigned in late October citing health reasons.
Lepak’s appointment requires confirmation by the State Senate.
“I am pleased to nominate Sarah Lepak to serve on the State Board of Education,” Stitt said in a Monday afternoon press release. “I am confident that she will put the needs of students first and strive to make Oklahoma Top Ten in education.”
Lepak currently works as a senior environmental project manager at Tulsa-based QuikTrip, where she leads the company’s compliance department and manages all aspects of environmental regulatory compliance and due diligence for QuikTrip convenience stores.
“I’m honored to be nominated and look forward to serving on the Board,” said Lepak, in the press release from Stitt's office. “I am happy to give of my time and experience to help ensure Oklahoma kids are well-prepared for the future.”
According to her resume posted to her public profile on LinkedIn, Lepak previously worked as assistant general counsel at Gateway Mortgage from April 2012 to March 2017. Gateway was founded by Stitt in 2000, and he served as CEO there until 2018, when he was elected governor.
Earlier in her career, her resume shows she worked for two law firms and also clerked in federal court in Kansas.
Lepak is a graduate of Claremore Public Schools, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma in 2002, a law degree from the University of Kansas in 2005 and recently completed a master leadership program from Harvard Business Publishing.
