Stitt appoints former Gateway Mortgage employee to State Board of Education

Lepak currently works as a senior environmental project manager at Tulsa-based QuikTrip, where she leads the company’s compliance department and manages all aspects of environmental regulatory compliance and due diligence for QuikTrip convenience stores.

“I’m honored to be nominated and look forward to serving on the Board,” said Lepak, in the press release from Stitt's office. “I am happy to give of my time and experience to help ensure Oklahoma kids are well-prepared for the future.”

According to her resume posted to her public profile on LinkedIn, Lepak previously worked as assistant general counsel at Gateway Mortgage from April 2012 to March 2017. Gateway was founded by Stitt in 2000, and he served as CEO there until 2018, when he was elected governor.

Earlier in her career, her resume shows she worked for two law firms and also clerked in federal court in Kansas.

Lepak is a graduate of Claremore Public Schools, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma in 2002, a law degree from the University of Kansas in 2005 and recently completed a master leadership program from Harvard Business Publishing.