Stilwell man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Stilwell man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adair County on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

William Teehee, 41, died in the crash about 11:40 a.m. on Oklahoma 100, about a half mile east of the Cherokee/Adair county line and 9.8 miles west of Stilwell.

He was driving a 2004 Toyota Sequoia east on the highway when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway to the left, rolled an unknown number of times, and struck a tree and a fence, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was raining at the time of the crash and Teehee was not wearing a seat belt, the OHP said.

The cause of the crash was listed as unsafe speed for a wet roadway, troopers said.